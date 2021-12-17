County has 5 more deaths, 264 new COVID cases
There have been 21,101 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 264 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 66 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 376.85.
There have been 290 deaths, which is an increase of five since Monday.
There have been 953 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of eight since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 135 in Bowling Green and 247 in Perrysburg.
There are 63 cases in Northwood, 51 cases in Rossford and 47 in North Baltimore.
There are 32 in Weston, 31 in Pemberville and 18 in Millbury.
Statewide, there are 1,819,342 confirmed cases and 27,594 confirmed deaths.
Area schools warn of TikTok challenge consequences
Local school leaders say students will be expelled if they participate in TikTok challenges related to “National Shoot You at School Day,” which is today.
“It has been brought to our attention that there are two TikTok challenges that are causing alarm to schools and school administrators,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci in an email to Bowling Green City Schools parents. “They are first, tomorrow is National Shoot You at School Day, and the second is to use your cell phone as a gun.”
Scruci and Otsego Local Schools Superintendent Adam Koch said they are working closely with law enforcement and there will be an added police presence in and around schools.
The superintendents said that there will be zero tolerance for the pranks and anyone taking part will be expelled.
Players put comedy in Christmas
The Black Swamp Players will stage a comedy Christmas show tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2.
Tickets are available at blackswampplayers.org or at the theater 115 E. Oak St.
Freedom Twp. meeting changed
PEMBERVILLE — Wednesday’s meeting of the Freedom Township Board of Trustees has been changed to Dec. 30 at 8 a.m.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 36. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 33. Mostly clear at night with a low around 25. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 40. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 39. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 42.