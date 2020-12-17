Deacon’s Shop temporarily closed
First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green is closing the Deacon’s Shop due to coronavirus numbers heightening.
The church hopes to reopen the shop in a few weeks as it tries to protect the shoppers and the workers.
The Facebook page has updates, or those interested can call the office at 419-352-5176 for more information.
Clothing donation appointments also are being halted at the moment.
United Way to close community grant application
United Way of Greater Toledo community grant application will be closing Jan. 31 for Wood County applicants.
This is the first time in six years that community grant applications have been re-opened, as UWGT seeks to provide funding to local programs working in the areas of education, financial stability, health and housing.
Visit www.UnitedWayToledo.org/Grant to start a community grant application.
Traffic commission meeting canceled
Bowling Green’s Traffic Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled due to the holiday.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle between 3-4 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 30.
Extended: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers overnight before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 39 and a low around 30. On Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 43.