Bowling Green, Ohio, aims to help Bowling Green, Kentucky, in wake of tornado
Mayor Mike Aspacher and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce are seeking monetary donations to provide financial assistance to the residents of Bowling Green, Kentucky, following last week’s devastating tornadoes. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed after a deadly EF-3 tornado hit the Bowling Green, Kentucky, area.
“This type of disaster requires a community response and we feel a strong connection to our ‘sister’ city sharing our name – Bowling Green. Let’s rally around our namesake community and provide them with our support to help them get back on their feet,” Aspacher said.
Monetary donations received will be sent to the Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chamber of Commerce to help alleviate some of the financial impacts to their residents.
Aspacher and the chamber will be at the Bowling Green Fire Division, 1060 Pearl St., on Friday from 6-9 a.m. to accept monetary donations from those wishing to help. Monetary donations may also be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce at 217 S. Church St., any time after that until 5 p.m. on Friday. Checks should be made payable to the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
Those who are not able to donate in person are encouraged to visit the website established by the Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chamber of Commerce for tornado relief – https://www.bgchamber.com/sckstrong/.
Semi-trailer hits, knocks down, light pole
A semi-trailer took out a light pole on North Main Street Tuesday.
At 1:50 p.m., Orcenia Elizabeth Broughton, Albemarle, North Carolina, was turning right from private property at 1040 N. Main St. to head north. Her trailer struck a light pole, causing it to crash to the ground.
Broughton, who was driving a 2020 Kenworth, left the scene, heading northbound.
She was cited for rules for turns at intersections.
BG offers owner-occupied housing repair programs
The City of Bowling Green administers several owner-occupied housing repair programs. The programs assist low and moderate-income households within the city limits of Bowling Green. The current annual gross income limit is based on household size. For example, the limit for a one-person household is $39,450 and a four-person household is $56,300.
Grants include but are not limited to roof replacements, siding, windows, furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners, accessibility upgrades and electrical/plumbing repairs. Mobile homes are eligible to receive assistance.
For more information, contact the housing specialist at 419-354-6221 or msnow@bgohio.org.
City announces holiday hours
Through the end of the month, some city building hours will be altered due to holiday schedules. Below is a list of changes:
Building hours:
· The Administration Building will be closed 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today.
· All non-24-hour city facilities will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Community Center hours:
· Dec. 24 and 31, 7 a.m.-noon
· Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, closed
Residents are also reminded that curbside refuse and recycling collection will run as scheduled during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. The annual Christmas tree recycling collection will begin on Jan. 3.
Births
Aleah and Thomas Rohweder, a son, Dec. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Jenny and Sam Weinandy, a son, Dec. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 tonight. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Showers likely at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: Rain and snow showers likely Saturday, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 35. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 41. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 38.