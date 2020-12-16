Three more coronavirus deaths in Wood County
There have been 6,923 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 149 since Monday.
There have been 120 deaths, which is an increase of three.
There are 473 active cases.
There have been 399 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,323 males and 3,600 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 529,508 confirmed cases and 7,054 confirmed deaths.
Drivers in fatal crash identified
Those injured in a fatal crash last week have been identified.
On Dec. 8, Bowling Green City Councilman Neocles Leontis, 65, was killed when the Ford Fusion he was driving crossed the center line on Ohio 25, north of the city.
His wife, Vassiliki, 61, was taken to Wood County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Leontis was traveling south on Route 25 at 6:09 p.m. when he went left of center and struck a Honda Pilot at an angle. Leontis continued in the northbound lanes of travel and struck a Ford F-150 nearly head-on.
Vicki Venn, 49, BG, who was driving the Honda, was not injured.
Shawn Feehan, 23, BG, was driving the Ford and was taken to Toledo Hospital with suspected minor injury.
His two passengers, Samantha Crist, 25, and a three-year-old girl, both of Bowling Green, also were taken to Toledo Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Air bags in all three vehicles deployed and Neocles Leontis and Shawn Feehan were extricated by mechanical means.
Perch dinner offered Friday
VFW Post 1148 will have a lake perch dinner Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. or until sold out.
The meal will be carry-out only and can be ordered by calling (419)353-6371. Pick-up is at 719 S. Main St.
The dinner will include au gratin potatoes, baked beans, a roll and Christmas cookie.
The cost is $10.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of snow showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 25.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 30. A chance of showers Saturday after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 31. On Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Correction please use brief head format
Cook’s Corner scone recipe
The Frozen Scone recipe calls for 1 1/3 cup flour and 1/3 cup sugar.