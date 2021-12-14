County has 254 more cases
There have been 20,837 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 254 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 50.8 cases per day.
There have been 285 deaths; there are no new deaths.
There have been 924 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 12 since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 1,787,029 confirmed cases and 27,371 confirmed deaths.
Packages reported stolen in BG
Two packages were reported stolen Sunday from an apartment complex in the city.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff said officers took two reports of theft from an apartment complex in the 800 block of Seventh Street.
He said the thefts took place between 2:30 and 6 p.m.
In November, reports were made of two thefts of packages, in the 1000 block of Third Street on Nov. 8 and the 200 block of South Summit Street on Nov. 24.
Skaff said there are several ways to avoid packages being left unguarded at a front door.
Have the package shipped to your work, require a signature upon delivery and ask a neighbor to keep watch for a delivery, he said.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Celebrate the holidays with Way, WGTE
PERRYSBURG — Come to Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to celebrate the holidays. Enjoy clips from holiday shows courtesy of Cathy Kamenca from WGTE.
Registration is required and seating is limited. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. Masks are required.
Bittersweet Farms offers holiday shopping
WHITEHOUSE — Shop local, give with purpose, and positively impact lives this holiday season with Bittersweet Farms’ Market & Merry, a pop-up holiday shopping event on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Road.
Art, cookies, produce and merchandise will be available for sale . Each item is hand crafted by Bittersweet participants, and every purchase supports their meaningful paid employment and Bittersweet’s mission.
Masks are required.
Since 1983, Bittersweet, Inc. has been serving adults and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders across three locations in Ohio.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 44. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 37. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. A chance of rain and snow on Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.