Public meeting set for sewer project
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will host a public meeting for the Sugar Ridge-Mercer Road Sewer Project on Wednesday at 6 p.m. This meeting will take place via teleconference call.
The Sugar Ridge-Mercer Road Sewer project will impact approximately 57 homes along Sugar Ridge Road and Mercer Road in Middleton and Center townships. The meeting is for residents within and just outside of the proposed project area and will cover topics such as the Ohio EPA mandate for sewers, the design for the sanitary sewer line project, the updated timeline for the project, and how it impacts your property.
Information regarding the project can be found at www.nwwsd.org/sugarridge. Members of the public in and near the project area may join the meeting by following these instructions:
Join the webinar by clicking/entering this link into your web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84400587472
Phone only: Dial: 1-312-626-6799. When prompted, use Meeting ID: 84400587472, followed by #.
You may be prompted to enter a “Participant ID.” If so, press # to skip.
Residents can submit comments during the meeting by using the chat feature in the Zoom program during the presentation. A number to text comments to will be provided during the meeting. Additionally, comments may be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org. Written comments will also be accepted via email or standard mail following the meeting.
Persons attending the meeting who are hearing or visually impaired and have special requirements or a condition that requires special assistance, accommodations, or would like access to the presentation prior to the meeting should contact publicinfo@nwwsd.org or call 419-354-9090 EX 193.
Waterville police adopt standards
COLUMBUS – The Waterville Police Department has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.
There are 471 agencies that are certified, and 113 that are in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. Additionally, over 30,350 officers (representing over 94 percent of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas) are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.
The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards. The complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified can be found at http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/.
Patrol recovers abducted child
The Ohio State Patrol in Swanton Post recovered an abducted child from Colorado.
On Saturday at 7:33 p.m., troopers were alerted to a possible child abduction out of Colorado. Troopers located a Black 2017 Cadillac CTS that matched the description on the Ohio Turnpike and initiated a traffic stop at mile post 15 in Williams County. The abducted child was located inside the vehicle and the non-custodial mother, Christine Mascarenas, was taken into custody without further incident.
Mascarenas was transported to the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio where she will be held pending extradition to Colorado. The child was released to the Williams County Child services. The charges will be originating out of Westminster, Colorado.
Assisting with the investigation was Williams County Child Services.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 10 to 17 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 26. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Extended: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Overnight low around 27. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 34 and a low around 24. On Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 37.