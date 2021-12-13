Wood County weathers winds
Some trees and power lines came down in the area during Saturday’s gusty winds, but there was little local damage, according to the director of the Wood County Emergency Management Association.
“We haven’t really had anything reported to us,” Jeff Klein said on Sunday.
Winds of up to 50 mph blew throughout the area most of Saturday afternoon.
Klein said he heard of some trees down in Grand Rapids area.
“A number of the trees that came down weren’t necessarily in the best health,” he said.
Klein urged property owners to keep up with maintenance on older trees and have them trimmed by a professional.
It’s better to do these tasks up front, than pay for emergency work, he said.
Wood County tends to weather storms well, he added.
“I think there’s a level of self reliance in the county I think it speaks volumes to the citizens the county. They take care of things before they become an issue,” Klein said.
Survivors of Suicide group meets
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group is for individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide and is held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Unison Health in Perrysburg. Call 419-352-4624 to learn more.
Dewine appoints BG woman to commission
Erin L. Limes Stickel of Bowling Green has been appointed to the Ohio Expositions Commission for a term beginning Dec. 10 and ending Dec. 1.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced the appointment on Friday.
Hayes Home tours have Dickens theme
FREMONT – Experience the magic and supernatural side of Christmas with beloved Christmas stories, including “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens during an evening tour of parts of the historic Hayes Home.
Hayes Home Holidays: Spirits of Christmas tours are offered Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 22 and 23.
Dickens, one of the most popular writers of the Victorian era, was a favorite author of President Rutherford B. Hayes and lived at the same time as Hayes. Hear Dickens’ beloved stories in Hayes’ Victorian mansion, which will be lightly decorated for Christmas.
The Victorians believed Christmas was a time when the portal to another world was opened, which made the holiday popular for telling ghost stories. Many of Dickens’ works, including Christmas stories, feature the supernatural.
Enjoy the warmth of the Hayes Home at night, a time when it is not often open to visitors.
Tours each day are offered at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. If those slots sell out, additional tours will be added.
Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at https://www.rbhayes.org/news/2021/10/18/general/hayes-home-holidays-spirits-of-christmas-offers-evening-hayes-home-tours-with-dickens-theme/. Tickets will be sold at the front desk, pending availability.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers Wednesday. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 43. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.