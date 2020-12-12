BG school board cancels meeting
The Bowling Green Board of Education will not hold its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Bicycle safety commission cancels meeting
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission will not be meeting in December. Their next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Eastwood holds canned food drive
PEMBERVILLE — Each year, Eastwood High School’s National Honor Society does a canned food drive in December to support its local food pantries.
The combination of some missed days and the hybrid schedule has put a damper on normal collections. To help boost the drive, there will be a Drive through food drive Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. on the Luckey Road side of the high school, located at 4900 Sugar Ridge Road.
Public meeting set for sewer project
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will host a public meeting for the Sugar Ridge-Mercer Road Sewer Project on Wednesday at 6 p.m. This meeting will take place via teleconference call.
The Sugar Ridge-Mercer Road Sewer project will impact approximately 57 homes along Sugar Ridge Road and Mercer Road in Middleton and Center townships. The meeting is for residents within and just outside of the proposed project area and will cover topics such as the Ohio EPA mandate for sewers, the design for the sanitary sewer line project, the updated timeline for the project, and how it impacts your property.
Information regarding the project can be found at www.nwwsd.org/sugarridge. Members of the public in and near the project area may join the meeting by following these instructions:
Join the webinar by clicking/entering this link into your web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84400587472
Phone only: Dial: 1-312-626-6799. When prompted, use Meeting ID: 84400587472, followed by #.
You may be prompted to enter a “Participant ID.” If so, press # to skip.
Residents can submit comments during the meeting by using the chat feature in the Zoom program during the presentation. A number to text comments to will be provided during the meeting. Additionally, comments may be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org. Written comments will also be accepted via email or standard mail following the meeting.
Persons attending the meeting who are hearing or visually impaired and have special requirements or a condition that requires special assistance, accommodations, or would like access to the presentation prior to the meeting should contact publicinfo@nwwsd.org or call 419-354-9090 EX 193.
Forecast
Today: High near 54. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. A chance of showers overnight, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind around 11 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 27.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 3 and a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 35 and a low around 26. On Wednesday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.