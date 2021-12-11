Teen detained for City Park vandalism
Charges may be filed against a 13-year-old girl who allegedly wrote vulgar graffiti on picnic tables at City Park.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer on Thursday detained a group of juveniles at the Stone Shelter.
The officer was in the area, following up on a similar vandalism incident from the day before that occurred around the same time, 3 p.m., according to Lt. Adam Skaff.
According to the BGPD report, the officer approached five girls with the intention of asking them about the graffiti that was found that morning.
As he started speaking, the officer noticed fresh graffiti on two of the picnic tables.
A 13-year-old reportedly admitted that markers on the table were hers, and that she had done the graffiti.
The report was forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for possible charges, Skaff said.
There have been several vandalism/graffiti incidents at the park over the last few weeks. Some bathrooms were closed due to the recurrence.
Skaff said it is unknown right now if this incidence is connected to the others.
Arson reward doubled in car wash fire
The owners of the Super Wash Car Wash at 1003 North Prospect St. have increased the reward for tips on the person responsible for November’s intentionally set fire.
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, as well as $5,000 offered by the car wash owners, to encourage witnesses to come forward and hold those accountable for their actions.
The investigation is being conducted by the state fire marshal and Bowling Green fire and police divisions.
Chief Josh Hobbs with the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau urges the public to provide any information, even if they think it’s insignificant.
“Many arson cases have been solved by somebody sharing what they saw; even the smallest details can be just what our investigators need to get these individuals arrested and off the street,” he said.
Anyone who has information, photos, or videos of the fire should contact the fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the middle school library.
Social distancing and face coverings is recommended.
Rossford school board meets Monday
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Board of Education has scheduled a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
The meeting will be held in the board room at the Administrative Offices located at 701 Superior St.
Public attendance is permitted with limited seating. Facial coverings are required.
To join the meeting remotely, follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84410152589
Eastwood community invited to put out ‘Wreaths Across America’
PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood Community Wreaths Across America ceremony and day to place the wreaths is Dec. 18. A short ceremony will be held at Eastwood High School auditorium at 10 a.m.
Following the ceremony, everyone will split up and go to the respective cemeteries to place the wreaths. Volunteers who want to go directly to the cemetery, should be there by 10:20 a.m. Family members who attend will be asked to come forward at the cemetery and place their loved one’s wreath first. Then volunteers will place the rest of the wreaths.
Volunteers are welcome.
Talk events with human relations commission
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission Events Committee will meet on Monday at 4:45 p.m. in the back meeting room at Grounds For Thought.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: There is a low risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms early this morning into early afternoon. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph but an isolated brief tornado can not be ruled out in Northwest Ohio. Strong gusty winds up to 50 mph may be possible along and behind a cold front this morning into the afternoon.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Temperature falling to around 40 by 5 p.m. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 33.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 48. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 51. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 60. A chance of showers tonight. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.