Wood County has 517 active cases
There have been 6,391 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 134 since Wednesday.
There have been 117 deaths, which which is unchanged.
There are 517 active cases.
There have been 372 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 3,073 males and 3,318 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus remains “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 1,053 cases over the past two weeks (last week there were 975). Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 804 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 489,078 confirmed cases and 6,772 confirmed deaths.
Weigh in on best books of 2020
Share your thoughts on your favorite books from this past year and fill your reading list with new recommendations from other readers. The Wood County District Public Library hosts the annual Best Books We Read in 2020 discussion via Google Meet on Thursday at 11 a.m.
“I think the pandemic has made reading an important pastime for many people this year, and while there are certainly lots of end-of-year book lists out there, sometimes it’s fun to get recommendations from people right here in your community,” said Information Services Coordinator Kristin Wetzel. “You may even get some holiday gift ideas.”
Those interested in joining the discussion should send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org. For more information about the event, call 419-352-5050.
237 cited for impaired driving during 6-State Trooper Project
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on impaired driving enforcement. During the project, 237 people in Ohio were cited for impaired driving.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well the Patrol. The initiative began on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to commit to safer roads by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 53. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. A chance of showers at night, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 36.