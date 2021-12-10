County has 2 more deaths, 245 new COVID cases
There have been 20,583 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 245 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 61.25 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 532.81.
There have been 285 deaths, which is an increase of two since Monday.
There have been 912 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of eight since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 225 in Bowling Green and 292 in Perrysburg.
There are 56 cases in Rossford and 50 each in North Baltimore and Northwood.
There are 41 on Weston, 36 in Walbridge and 33 in Pemberville.
Statewide, there are 1,761,007 confirmed cases and 27,011 confirmed deaths.
Sewer backup closes BG High School
Due to a sewer backup, Bowling Green High School is dismissing students at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to an email to parents, sent by Superintendent Francis Scruci, the restrooms are closed at the high school.
“We have had a major back up in our sewage drains at the High School making restrooms unavailable. We have crews in route to alleviate the situation but have no idea how long it will take,” Scruci said.
“Therefore we will be dismissing students from the High School at 12:30 p.m. Buses will transport our senior high students at that time. We apologize for any inconvenience that this causes but this is out of our control. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”
Herald holds 4th Ward quarterly meeting
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold his 48th Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Simpson Garden building meeting room at 1291 Conneaut Ave.
The meeting will consist of a general update on city matters. There will then be time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
BG loan fund committee meets
The Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Four Corners Center, 217 S. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider an application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
BG Civil Service Commission has meeting
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the Human Resources Department on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N Church St.
The purpose is to review and recommend changes to civil service rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Strong winds are possible along and behind a cold front Saturday morning and afternoon. Pockets of heavy rainfall are also possible ahead of the cold front tonight into Saturday morning.
Tonight: Showers likely before 7 p.m., then rain between 7 and 10 p.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Temperature rising to around 60 by 4am. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. High near 62. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 44. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 34. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 48. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 51. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 57. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.