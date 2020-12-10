Weigh in on best books of 2020
Share your thoughts on your favorite books from this past year and fill your reading list with new recommendations from other readers. The Wood County District Public Library hosts the annual Best Books We Read in 2020 discussion via Google Meet on Thursday at 11 a.m.
“I think the pandemic has made reading an important pastime for many people this year, and while there are certainly lots of end-of-year book lists out there, sometimes it’s fun to get recommendations from people right here in your community,” said Information Services Coordinator Kristin Wetzel. “You may even get some holiday gift ideas.”
Those interested in joining the discussion should send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org. For more information about the event, call 419-352-5050.
237 cited for impaired driving during 6-State Trooper Project
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on impaired driving enforcement. During the project, 237 people in Ohio were cited for impaired driving.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well the Patrol. The initiative began on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to commit to safer roads by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind around 8 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 8 mph. A chance of showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: Showers on Saturday with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 37.