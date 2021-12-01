Sewer work closes Liberty Street
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be replacing a sewer lateral on Liberty Street, between North Grove and North Main streets today.
This section of Liberty Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and parking will be prohibited. The sidewalk in front of the work zone will also be closed to pedestrian traffic. Trenches will be covered and barricaded for overnight hours, and the road will be opened during non-working hours. Dates of this closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather and the progress of work.
Crews do test dig for Perrysburg sewer project
PERRYSBURG — Effective today from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., crews will conduct a test dig along on the northwest corner of the intersection of Indiana Avenue and West Boundary Street, according to the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
Work may impact the multi-use pedestrian path, but will not impact traffic.
Through December, manhole work is possible along Indiana Avenue. This work will not impact traffic at this time. Work on the project impacting traffic on southbound West Boundary between Front and West Sixth streets, and the closure of Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive will be announced. The project will be complete: in January. The project investment is $747,000.
Monthly food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call First United Methodist Church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
BG post honors Black as Trooper of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Devon Black has been selected as the 2021 Trooper of the Year for the Bowling Green Post.
The selection of Black, 35, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2021 at the Bowling Green post.
Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Black based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Black joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2010 and has served at the Bowling Green post since then. He is originally from Bradner and is a graduate from Lakota High School and has an associate’s degree from Terra Community College. Some other patrol awards received in the past include: 2017 Post Trooper of the Year, Criminal Patrol and Safe Driving award for over five years.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 45. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 40. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 40. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 37.