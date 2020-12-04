Wood County has one more coronavirus death, stays red
There have been 5,573 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 84 since Wednesday.
There have been 113 deaths, which is an increase of one since Tuesday. The latest death was a man in his 90s.
There are 396 active cases, which is a decrease of 50.
There have been 339 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 2,690 males and 2,883 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Wood County remains “red” after being on a “purple,” level 4, watch list since last week.
There have been 975 cases over the past two weeks (last week there were 850). Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 745 cases per 100,000.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 422,848 confirmed cases and 6,2304 confirmed deaths. The state’s website said that the data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338. Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 or stop by the post and eat in. The menu is baked steak, green beans, masked potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, dessert and a roll, all for $8. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone.
Hear sounds of the season by Perrysburg Symphony
PERRYSBURG — Tonight, the Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra will present the first of two “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concerts.
Music Director Travis Jurgens has chosen an eclectic group of music including: “The Christmas Concerto,” “The Wexford Carol” and “Greensleeves.”
The 7:30 p.m. concert will conclude with a sing along.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the first performance will be live-streamed.
Virtual tickets may be obtained by going to the webpage www.perrysburgsymphony.org.
A second performance will be hosted by Rosary Cathedral on Sunday at 4 p.m.
It is subsidized in part by the Ohio Arts Council. Admission is free. Rosary Cathedral is located at 2535 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo.
Food pantry expands service hours
The food pantry at St. Thomas More, 425 Thurstin Ave., will now be open on the first Saturday of each month beginning this Saturday, from 10 a.m.-noon.
This is in addition to our regular Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Anyone who needs food is welcome to come and pick up some pre-packed bags of groceries.
County has 12 traffic deaths this year
Safe Communities announced Wednesday that there have been 12 fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 11 at this time last year.
In 2019, 371 of the total crashes in Wood County involved speed, 45% were youthful drivers, 21% were mature drivers, and 11% were unbelted. 2020 to date 262 crashes have involved speed. 38% have been youthful drivers, 19% have been mature drivers, and 14% were unbelted.
Safe communities encourages drivers to be alert, watch for speed limit signs and obey those signs, especially in school zones, residential neighborhoods and on secondary roads.
BG Taxicab License Board meets
The Taxicab License Board will meet in Council Chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Thursday at 9 a.m. to review and consider taxi license renewals.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 26.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 39. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 42.