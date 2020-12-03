Wood County has two more coronavirus deaths, five this week
There have been 5,489 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 149 since Tuesday.
There have been 112 deaths, which is an increase of two since Tuesday.
There are 446 active cases, which is a increase of 47.
There have been 337 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 38. There are 2,656 males and 2,833 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 52 men and 60 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, 18 were in their 90s, 22 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, two in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, four were in their 90s, 24 were in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 28 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 26 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 116-120 active cases in Bowling Green and 171-175 cases in Perrysburg. There are 21-25 active cases, each, in Northwood and Rossford.
There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford and are 11-15 active in North Baltimore and Pemberville. There are 6-10 active cases in Grand Rapids, Luckey, Rudolph, Walbridge and Weston.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Cygnet, Deshler, Dunbridge, Fostoria, Gibsonburg, Haskins, Hoytville, Millbury, Milton Center, Oregon, Portage, Tontogany, West Millgrove and Wayne.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 34 impacts to local schools for the week of Nov. 23. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 53 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (two students, four staff), Eastwood (two students, two staff), Lake (one student, zero staff), Northwood (six students, zero staff), Otsego (two students, one staff), Penta Career Center (one student, two staff), Rossford (two students, three staff), St. Rose School in Perrysburg (one student, zero staff). St. Rose Preschool (one student, one staff) and Wood County Educational Service Center (one student, zero staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 598 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 492 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 43 residents, 22 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 11 residents and six staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 36 residents, 51 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 25 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, five staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 23 residents, 21 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, nine residents and five staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 29 residents, 16 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, 11 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, four staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 22 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 21 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, zero resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, one resident, zero staff
• Wood Lane Schult House, three residents, one staff
Statewide, there are 414,215 confirmed cases and 6,224 confirmed deaths. The state’s website said that the data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume.
BG budget discussed
The finance committee of Bowling Green Council will meet on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hold the annual budget hearing for 2021. The meeting will be live-streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Not In Our Town BG meets
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 pm.
Join the meeting:
Meeting number (access code): 120 569 7455
Meeting password: PGjmhk9e2Q8
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org)
Food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank will also be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Birth
Madeline and Weston Schwab, a daughter, Dec. 1, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 37. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 39.