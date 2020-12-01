Wood County tops 5,000 cases, has one more death
There have been 5,172 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is the first update since Wednesday, due to the holiday.
This is an increase of 494 since Wednesday.
There have been 108 deaths, which is an increase of one.
The latest death was a man in his 40s.
There are 423 active cases, which is a decrease of 87.
There have been 325 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 37. There are 2,510 males and 2,662 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus remains “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state were updated Wednesday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 398,371 confirmed cases and 6,009 confirmed deaths.
St. Mark’s Lutheran hosts midweek Advent services
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church invites the community to attend midweek Advent worship services. The events will be held in the church parking lot on Wednesday evenings (Dec. 2, 9 and 16) at 6:30 pm. Services will last about 35 minutes.
“The theme for Advent this year is ‘Not at Home.’ We have been worshiping outside our church walls since March 22,” said Rob Spicer, senior pastor at St. Mark’s. “And while we would all prefer to be worshiping in our beautiful sanctuary, that’s not possible this year. Our Advent focus will be on the main characters of the Christmas Story who heard God’s call that took them away from their own comfortable homes to experience the coming of the Messiah at Christmas. Each week in Advent, we’ll see the Christmas story from the shepherds’, the magi’s, Joseph’s and Mary’s perspectives.”
Attendees of the Advent services will be able to listen to the service via their vehicles’ FM radios. There will be scripture reading, a message and the singing of hymns accompanied by organ and piano. The exterior of the church has been decorated with lights this year as the outdoors has become the sanctuary for worship throughout the pandemic.
Worshipers can access a worship bulletin by going to the church’s website: www.stmarksbg.org. For more information contact the church at office@stmarksbg.org, or by calling 419-353-9305.
Perrysburg holds another land use plan meeting
PERRYSBURG — The city has initiated a process to create a land use plan update, called Perrysburg Tomorrow, which will guide the community for years to come.
“This planning process is rooted in community values and aspirations. It creates a platform to guide and align local leaders, stakeholders, and the community toward a shared future,” according to a news release from the city.
Residents are encouraged to get involved and help inform city leaders about growth over the next 20 years. The perspective of the community is crucial when it comes to housing, mobility, green space, infrastructure, quality of life, image and brand. R
esidents are encouraged to attend a virtual public meeting on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. During this virtual public meeting, residents can learn more about the planning process and give input on the future of Perrysburg.
To access the meeting: Join by Computer: https://ohm-advisors.zoom.us/j/98967802959?pwd=QXdGQmxtd1JhcE5WLzVZcUx4SEJRQT09 Password: Perrysburg. Join by phone: +1 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 989 6780 2959 Password: 6160733768.
This information can also be found at www.ci.perrysburg.oh.us.
Births
Marlana and Brandon Allen, a daughter, Nov. 27, Wood County Hospital.
Tori Leimgruber and Kayon Gray, a daughter, Nov. 28, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
There is a winter weather advisory in effect until 1 this afternoon, with several inches of snow expected.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 24.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 40. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 40. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 40.