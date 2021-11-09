County has 2 more deaths, 188 more cases
There have been 18,143 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 188 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 37.6 cases per day.
There have been 263 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There have been 816 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is no increase since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 1,575, 319 confirmed cases and 25,067 confirmed deaths.
Middle school joins in BG Veterans Day ceremony
American Legion Post 45 will hold a joint Veterans Day service with Bowling Green Middle School at the Wood County Courthouse Memorial Plaza on Thursday at 11 a.m.
David Ridenour will serve as master of ceremonies. Becky Dettmer, chaplain, Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary Unit 45, will offer the invocation. The National Anthem will be performed by the BGMS eighth grade choir, directed by Courtney Boswell.
Patrick Carney, eighth grade social science teacher, will introduce the “Patriot’s Pen” writing contest sponsored by the VFW. BGMS student Nia Warman will read her “Patriot’s Pen” entry. This will be followed by the choir presentation of “America the Beautiful,” an arrangement by Ruth Elaine Schram.
The Fallen Heroes of Wood County will be honored with a wreath laying on the plaza by a veteran paired with a middle school student at each monument. The service will conclude with the benediction from Herb Dettmer, chaplain, Bowling Green American Legion Post 45; rifle salute by the 14th Ohio Volunteer Infantry; and “Taps” by Ryan Holley.
The Paul C. Ladd VFW Post 1148 will hold a luncheon for veterans after the Veterans Day Service. This is free for veterans, with donations for guests appreciated.
The American Legion will be placing flags on Main Street on Thursday starting at 6:30 a.m. and taking them down at 6 p.m.
Seeking nominations for Drum Major for Peace Award
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission is seeking nominations for the annual Martin Luther King Drum Major for Peace award.
The nominee should exemplify the betterment of peaceful, just and equitable human relations in the Bowling Green community and to promote respect for diversity.
The nomination form, along with past recipients, can be found at www.bgohio.org/440/Human-Relations-Commission. Nominations are due no later than Nov. 30.
Transit committee meets in BG
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee will meet on Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in council chamber, third floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review marketing, fiscal and operating reports for the 3rd Quarter CY 2021, and other transit operating and grant topics.
Immediately following the transit advisory committee meeting, the vehicle accident prevention sub-committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public.
Birth
Caitlin and John Doncouse, a daughter, Nov. 4, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 50.
Extended: Showers likely on Veterans Day after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 44. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. A chance of showers on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.