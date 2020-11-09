BG man dies in crash near Bradner
BRADNER — A Bowling Green man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Greensburg Pike, west of Timmons Road.
Larry Lawniczak III, 24, died in the 7:13 p.m. crash, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred when a westbound 2011 Dodge Ram ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck several trees off the north side of the road. It then caught on fire.
The occupants of the Ram were identified as Nolan Garner, 21, Bradner, and Lawniczak III.
Garner was transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by air ambulance where he is in critical condition. Lawniczak was transported to Fostoria Community Hospital by Southeast 150 EMS where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation, which was assisted by Southeast 150 EMS, Bradner fire, Wayne fire and Reinhart’s Automotive.
Dale’s in Maumee cited by state
COLUMBUS — A Maumee bar was cited for violating social distance guidelines by agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit, according to a Sunday news release.
Dale’s Bar and Grill, Maumee, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed patrons sitting at the bar with no social distancing measures in place. Patrons at the bar were seated within 6 feet of one another without any partitions or attempts to promote social distancing. Agents observed multiple employees not wearing masks. On Oct. 31, agents issued a warning to the establishment for similar violations, the release stated.
Agents also cited three other Ohio bars.
Lagoon Saloon, Port Clinton, received citations for after hours sale – Rule 80, improper conduct – agent (staff member) or permit holder in an intoxicated condition, illegal possession of intoxicating liquor, and illegal possession of intoxicating liquor not obtained from an authorized source.
Floods Urban Seafood, Warrensville Heights, received a citation for after hours consumption.
Choukouya Resto Bar, Warrensville Heights, received a citation for after hours consumption.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Eastwood selling school bus
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood is auctioning off a 72 passenger yellow school bus.
The online bidding ends at 2 p.m. View the auction information sheet for details and online bidding instructions at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Wfp4PB7kRQ2ZlImBSRpDarZ44Wprg3sMnmGSvWHk-OU/edit
Patrol public survey underway
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency.
The survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is designed to be used as a platform for organizational learning, asking specific questions related to traffic safety issues and previous interactions with OSHP employees. The survey is created in accordance with standards of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
To take the survey go to https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov
Light the night with Waterville chamber
WATERVILLE — The Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a holiday light competition.
The contest is open to all residential homes and businesses with a Waterville mailing address. The entry form is on the chamber’s website and must be turned in by Nov. 28. A
ll houses must be decorated by Dec. 4, with the judging period being from Dec. 5-19. Maps of all participants, along with the phone number to text a favorite display, will be available on the website and social media.
More information is at www.watervillechamber.com.
BG chamber parade on TV Nov. 21
This year, with a little imagination, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and WTOL-TV are working together to provide a holiday parade experience delivered to you in a two-and-a-half hour broadcast on Nov. 21 from noon-2:30 pm.
Filming of the new content was completed at Wooster Green earlier this week. New performances from some local talent, interviews, special holiday wishes, an appearance by Santa, as well as the footage from the 2019 holiday parade will be on the show.
“Each of the new performances had to be choreographed and rehearsed in just one week,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director. “The temporary decorations at Wooster Green caused a stir of excitement and social media spread the news quickly that something was happening there. Everyone involved understood the undertaking and helped however they could to make this happen. We understand how much this event means to the community and we found a way to make it appropriate for 2020.”
For more information, contact the chamber at 419-353-7945 or email events@bgchamber.net.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Veterans Day, with a high near 52. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 35. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 52. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 52. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 54.