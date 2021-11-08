BG utilities recognized as a smart energy provider
The City of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost, and sustainable electric service.
This is the second time Bowling Green has earned this recognition, first receiving the SEP designation in 2019. Matt Hein, energy services manager of Cedar Falls Utilities in Cedar Falls, Iowa and chair of the Energy Innovation Committee, presented the designations on Oct. 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, during APPA’s annual Customer Connections Conference.
The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2023), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience. Bowling Green joins more than 90 public power utilities nationwide that hold the SEP designation.
“Utilities that earn the SEP designations are going the extra mile beyond providing electricity for their communities,” Hein said. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers with leading smart energy programs and energy services. These communities should be proud that their utilities are focused on providing excellent service while planning for the future.”
“We are proud to be recognized as a utility at the forefront of smart energy best practices,” said Brian O’Connell, Bowling Green utilities director. “This SEP designation represents our dedication to offering programs that help our customers save money, reduce our collective environmental impact, and support our community’s responsible energy use.”
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.
Winter heating assistance available through GLCAP
Great Lakes Community Action Partnership will again be offering heating assistance for those facing a utility shutoff or fuel shortage this winter.
The GLCAP Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program can assist residents of Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties who have received a gas or electric disconnect notice or have already had utilities disconnected. The program can also assist those who are facing a shortage of bulk fuel such as wood, propane, or fuel oil, or need new or transferred service with a utility company. Residents must also be at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines (e.g. $22,540 annual income/household of one; $46,375 annual income/family of four) in order to be eligible for assistance.
Those interested must schedule an appointment with GLCAP for assistance by calling 567-432-5046. Scheduling may also be conducted online at www.glcap.org/winterheating. Appointments will be conducted in-person. Participants must wear a mask to their appointments, and only the primary applicant may attend.
Applicants must provide a list of all household members, including Social Security numbers and birthdates; proof of citizenship for all household members; proof of income for all household members for the previous 30 days or 12 months; and copies of recent utility bills.
Those who have less than 20% bulk fuel or whose utility services are already off should call GLCAP’s customer service team at 419-333-6054 to be scheduled an emergency phone intake.
Emergency winter heating assistance through EHEAP is available through March 31.
Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the Woodville Township Fire station from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and syrup.
The cost is $8 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $7 for children under age 12.
Northwestern Water and Sewer District District changes meeting date
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees will next meet on Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m. at the office, 12560 Middleton Pike. Additionally, the district offices will be closed on the following holidays:
Thursday, Veterans Day
Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day
Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving
For more information go to NWWSD.org.
Fostoria hospital has free diabetic luncheon
FOSTORIA — In honor of National Diabetes Month in November, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is hosting a free luncheon on Nov. 18 from noon-1:30 p.m. in the hospital’s basement conference center.
The luncheon will include a healthy, diabetic-friendly lunch, a cooking demonstration video, and diabetes education by Carolyn Tienarend, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. The luncheon is sponsored by the Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation’s Diabetic Education Fund.
Masks are required. Reservations are required by Nov. 15 by contacting Becky Bouillon at 419-436-6688 or email becky.bouillon@promedica.org.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. A chance of showers after 1 p.m. on Veterans Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.