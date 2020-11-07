Wood County passes 3,000 coronavirus cases
There have been 3,043 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Friday health department update.
There have been 104 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There are 239 active cases, which is an increase of 36.
There have been 242 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,438 males and 1,604 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 226,796 confirmed cases and 5,165 confirmed deaths.
BG school board discusses personnel
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday at 1 p.m. and, if needed, on Tuesday at 1 p.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel employment in executive session.
No board action will be taken. The meeting will be held at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St.
Rummage sale benefits Otsego groups
GRAND RAPIDS — A one-day only rummage sale to benefit Knights Have Your Back and other Otsego Local Schools groups will be held Sunday from noon-5 p.m. at 11225 Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.
Customers should bring their own bags and fill them up for a donation.
There will be clothes, tables, chairs, home decor, toys, dishes, houseware items and books.
There are four storage units, 3, 13, 58 and 61, full of items.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 74. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 72. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers on Veterans Day. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 53.