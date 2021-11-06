Commissioners select new chief dog warden
The Wood County Commissioners have selected Jodi Harding as the new chief dog warden.
Harding’s duties will include direct oversight of the Wood County Dog Shelter, enforcement of dog related laws as prescribed in the Ohio Revised Code, maintaining and encouraging dog license sales, good care of dogs in the shelter, encouraging and managing volunteers at the shelter, and encouraging adoption of dogs at the shelter through rescue organizations and the media.
Her employment with Wood County will begin on Nov. 22.
Harding is a graduate of Maumee High School and the University of Toledo. She currently serves as a dispatcher with the Maumee Police Department, and worked previously as operations manager for Lucas County Canine Care and Control, and operations manager for the Toledo Humane Society. She will fill the vacancy created when the previous chief dog warden, Andrew Snyder, accepted a position with the City of Bowling Green.
Hear about county’s next inclusive playground
On Monday, Ryan Wichman, meteorologist at WTOL-TV, will give a presentation about inclusive playgrounds in Wood County.
The talk will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., at 1:30 p.m.
Wichman and others from the organization, Wood County Plays, spearheaded the drive to create this space where children with special needs can have a safe and enjoyable place to play.
Wood County Plays is dedicated to making inclusive play spaces for as many communities as it possibly can, with Carter Park in Bowling Green its next objective. The first Wood County inclusive park was built at Rotary Community Park in Perrysburg.
Everyone interested in making inclusive playgrounds available is invited to attend.
Silver Cross Circle, The King’s Daughters and Sons is hosting this event. The quilt fundraiser to make possible a Health Careers scholarship will be on display. Each :opportunity to win is $5.
“TOPICS Camera Club will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Way Public Library, Perrysburg, Ohio. Visitors are welcome. Please check the club’s website for further club information: TOPICSCAMERACLUB.com.”
BGSU to present ‘EAR|EYE: On The Road’ series
The community is invited to enjoy the juxtaposition of both contemporary art and music with “EAR|EYE: On The Road,” at 3 this afternoon in the Willard Wankelman Gallery in the Bowling Green State University School of Art.
A collaboration between doctoral students in the BGSU College of Musical Arts and College of Arts and Sciences, “EAR|EYE: On The Road” offers people the chance to appreciate BGSU student, faculty and alumni graphic design works while listening to musical performances by students as well. The event is free and open to the public.
“EAR|EYE: On The Road” draws inspiration from a similar series launched in September 2015 by the BGSU College of Musical Arts and the Toledo Museum of Art. The series not only gave audiences an opportunity to hear unfamiliar works but also encouraged a diverse community to visit the museum and experience art and music in a friendly, less-formal manner.
BGSU requires face coverings for everyone.
For more information, contact Marilyn Shrude, BGSU DMA program coordinator, at mshrude@bgsu.edu.
Clough closes for tree removal
Clough Street, between Troup Avenue and South College Drive, will be closed on Monday for the purpose of removing several dead trees. The closure will occur from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dates of closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather.
Serve on Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees
PEMBERVILLE — There is one opening on the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees to serve a term starting Jan. 1.
The trustees serve a term of seven years and are appointed by the board of education of the Eastwood Local Schools. The board meets once per month, usually on the third Tuesday at 4:30 pm.
The Pemberville Public Library System has libraries in Pemberville, Luckey and Stony Ridge, and serves all residents of the Eastwood school district. The library is funded through a 0.8 mill levy (renewed in November 2019), the State Public Library Fund, donations and fees.
Interested persons must be a resident of the Eastwood school district and should send a letter of interest to the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees by Nov. 29, either by mail to P.O. Box 809 Pemberville, Ohio 43450, or by email to slang@seolibraries.org (include subject “Board of Trustees Opening”).
If more than one letter of interest is received, then candidates will be scheduled for interviews with an interview committee made up of two library trustees and two Eastwood board of education members.
For more information, contact library Director Susan Titkemeier at 419-287-4012 or by email at slang@seolibraries.org.
Quilts given to veterans
LUCKEY — A Quilt of Valor Program will be held on Veterans Day, which is Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 202 Park Drive.
Nine veterans will be honored. The public is invited to pay tribute.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 62. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 58. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers on Veterans Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.