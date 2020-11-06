Wood County has 2,980 coronavirus cases
There have been 2,980 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Thursday health department update.
There have been 104 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There are 203 active cases, which is an increase of 15.
There have been 241 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,410 males and 1,560 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 304 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 232 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 221,881 confirmed cases and 5,133 confirmed deaths.
Man robs Perrysburg Twp. bank, flees on bike
LIME CITY — A lone Black male entered the Huntington National Bank, 28538 Oregon Road, Thursday afternoon and verbally demanded money from the teller while displaying a firearm, according to Perrysburg Township Police and the FBI.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on a bicycle, according to a press release.
The suspect is described as a Black male between 30-45 years of age, approximate height of 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing khaki pants, black hooded sweatshirt, blue neck gaiter, red Ohio State hat, shoes with red laces and blue surgical gloves, and was carrying a black drawstring bag.
He brandished a black semi-automatic pistol.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3551.
Woodville celebrates veterans with fireworks
WOODVILLE — The Woodville Fourth of July Celebration will happen this weekend, in honor of Veterans Day.
The fireworks display will be held Saturday at 8 p.m. in Trail Marker Park.
The celebration will be following all social distancing guidelines and masks to be worn at all times. Spectators are asked to observe from their vehicles or just outside their vehicles and to limit their group to 10 people or less and maintain 6 feet distancing between groups.
Updates can be found on the website and social media.
Next year’s celebration is set for July 1-3.
BG trash pickup delayed due to holiday
The City of Bowling Green offices will be closed on Wednesday in observation of Veterans Day.
As a result, the following route will be followed for all refuse and recycling collection:
• Regular Wednesday collection will be collected on Thursday
• Regular Thursday collection will be collected on Friday
County has had 10 fatal crashes in 2020
There have been 10 fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 11 at this time last year, according to a Wednesday Safe Communities press release.
The end of Daylight Savings Time may have negative effects when it comes to road safety. According to the National Safety Council, the risk of being in a fatal crash is three times greater at night. With night approaching sooner and the days getting shorter, please take extra caution when driving in the dark.
Along with being more cautious at night, every driver should know the warning signs of, and how to avoid, drowsy driving. Having trouble keeping your head up, nodding off, veering into another lane or onto the rumble strip, and frequent yawning.
Drowsy driving is estimated to contribute to 1.2 million collisions annually, resulting in potentially 5,000 to 8,000 fatalities per year. Lack of sleep slows reaction time, impairs judgment and increases the risk of dozing off while driving.
Follow these tips to reduce accidents after the clocks change:
Keep a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed at the same time, to benefit from that extra hour of sleep.
Before pulling out of the driveway, clean headlights, brake lights and signal lights.
Allot plenty of time, time to get to a destination.
Approach all crosswalks, intersections and transit stops with caution, as it will be harder to see pedestrians and cyclists,
Heed the speed limits and adjust speed accordingly to weather conditions.
Maintain a safe following distance.
Dinner served at Pemberville post
PEMBERVILLE — A meatloaf dinner will be held Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Freedom American Legion Post 183, 305 E. Front St.
The cost is $10.
On the menu is meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans and applesauce. Serving starts at 11 a.m. and until sold out. Proceeds benefit American Legion Auxiliary programs.
Council, utilities board hold work session
A joint meeting of the Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities and council will be held Monday at 5 p.m. in the council chamber located at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss the 2021 utility budget. This is a work session.
Due to the current COVID-19 virus situation, this meeting will be live streamed over YouTube. The address for the YouTube channel is www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Birth
Olivia Myers and Jeffrey Lorah, a son, Nov. 4, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 47.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 74. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers on Veterans Day. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.