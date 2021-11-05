County has 2 more deaths, 184 new COVID cases
There have been 17,955 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 184 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 46 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 223.21.
There have been 261 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There have been 816 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of seven.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 59 in Bowling Green and 155 in Perrysburg.
There are 33 in Walbridge and 27 in Pemberville.
There are 21 in North Baltimore, 16 in Northwood and 15 in Weston.
There have been 60 impacts to schools. That includes 46 students and 14 staff.
Perrysburg has 24 students and 10 staff.
Bowling Green has three students and two staff.
Rossford has four students and one staff.
Eastwood has three students and one staff.
St. Aloysius and St. Rose in Perrysburg each has three students.
North Baltimore, Northwood and Otsego each has one student.
Statewide, there are 1,560,695 confirmed cases and 24,763 confirmed deaths.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 for pick-up or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, a roll, dessert and drink for $9.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone.
BGSU to dedicate new Veterans Memorial
Bowling Green State University will hold a dedication for its new Veterans Memorial in Carillon Park at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The memorial commemorates individuals who have served in the United States Armed Forces, as well as memorializes the courage, commitment and sacrifice of fallen students and alumni.
The event will be livestreamed for the public at BGSU.edu and on YouTube and Facebook.
BG trash pickup delayed due to holiday
The City of Bowling Green offices will be closed on Thursday in observation of Veterans Day.
As a result, the following route will be followed for all refuse and recycling collection:
• Regular Monday collection will be collected on Monday
• Regular Tuesday collection will be collected on Tuesday
• Regular Wednesday collection will be collected on Wednesday
• Regular Thursday collection will be collected on Friday
Questions can be answered by calling the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Fallen Timbers Art Fest planned
MAUMEE — The Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission is partnering with the Shops at Fallen Timbers to host the Fallen Timbers Art Festival with an art show/sale and wine tasting on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. This indoor event will be held at the Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., in the former Forever 21 store (Suite 1200).
The festival have for sale works of art in metal, glass, clay, wood, fiber, jewelry, sculpture, paintings and photography; 50 artists will be participating.
Four local wineries will be onsite for wine tasting and purchase. There will also be food for purchase. A silent auction will benefit the arts commission. There is no admission fee to the show.
For more information and to purchase wine tasting tickets in advance, visit awaac.org.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 61. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 43. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 64. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 60.