BGPD handle Revere Drive incident
The Bowling Green Police Division handled an incident Wednesday afternoon on Revere Drive and Hamilton Court.
At 3:49 p.m., an alert was issued to avoid the area. It was canceled at 5:09 p.m.
No one at the BGPD was immediately available for comment.
Birth
Taylor and Curtis Baer, a son Nov. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 58. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 40. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 62. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 62.