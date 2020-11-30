Visit Santa, tour tree display at Levis Commons
PERRYSBURG – The Town Center at Levis Commons is ready with family-friendly activities all season long.
The Santa House is open for visitors with a few modifications this year. Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome visitors to the Santa House. The line forms in Fountain Plaza on a first come, first serve basis with required social distancing between parties. All who enter must wear facial coverings and occupancy is limited to 6 inside the Santa House. If you cannot wear a mask, once it’s your turn in line, visit with Santa through the picture window, snap a photo, and use the walkie-talkie to share a wish list.
Can’t make it to Levis Commons but still want to visit with Santa? Capture the QR code to be entered to win a personal Zoom with Santa. QR codes can be found at the Santa House, on monitors throughout Levis Commons, and at www.shopleviscommons.com/events.
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with a Clydesdale-drawn horse and carriage ride throughout Levis Commons. Pre-registration is required, and is only available online. Rides are offered for $10 a carriage, maximum six riders, Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Masks are required, and registered guests can arrive no more than 10 minutes before their scheduled ride. Distancing prompts must be followed.
The 50-foot tree isn’t the only lighted tree in the Town Center this year. A Global Village Tree Walk – with 50 live Norway Spruce trees decorated by area businesses and non-profit groups — is open to walk through. These live trees will showcase décor from around the world and embrace what makes us different.
Crash closes I-75 near Findlay for three hours
FINDLAY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post is investigating a single commercial vehicle injury traffic crash that occurred Sunday on Interstate 75 southbound near milepost 162 Allen Township, Hancock County
Karar Sheab, age 34, of Ontario, Canada, was driving a 2015 Freightliner. Sheab sustained minor injuries because of the crash, and was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS.
Sheab was traveling southbound on I-75 at 2:34 a.m. when he swerved to the right avoid a vehicle that was disabled from a previous crash. Sheab then overcorrected causing his vehicle to rollover onto its left side. Sheab’s vehicle then struck the concrete median barrier and a deer.
All three lanes of I-75 were closed for approximately three hours.
Hanco EMS, Allen Township Fire Department and Hall’s Towing assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene. Sheab was wearing his seatbelts, and alcohol/drug use is not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Forecast
Today: Rain and snow showers likely before 7 a.m., then snow showers. High near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tuesday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 36. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 24. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. A chance of rain and snow on Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.