Thurstin Avenue closure begins Monday
On Monday at 5 a.m., Thurstin Avenue from Wooster to Ridge streets, will close in preparation of the demolition of Bowling Green State University’s Administration Building.
This closure is expected to last through Jan. 6 and re-open to traffic on Jan. 7 at 5 a.m. The sidewalk in front of the work zone will also remain closed to pedestrian traffic. Services provided by the nearby city fire station will not be affected by the closure.
Weather permitting, demolition of the 10-story building will take place over four weeks. Crews will use a crane with a 30,000-pound wrecking ball to fracture the building’s floors from top to bottom. Additional work, including debris removal, will continue through early January 2022 with various closures and detours in place. Work will pause during the university’s final exam week, Dec. 13-17, 2021; however, Thurstin will remain closed for safety considerations.
Dates of closures are subject to change and are dependent on weather and progression of project.
County has had 10 fatal crashes so far this year
Wood County Safe Communities announced Monday that there have been 10 fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 10 at this time last year.
The end of Daylight Savings Time is Sunday. This one-hour change may have negative effects when it comes to road safety. According to the National Safety Council, the risk of being in a fatal crash is three times greater at night. With night approaching sooner and the days getting shorter, drivers should take extra caution when driving in the dark.
Every driver should know the warning signs of, and how to avoid, drowsy driving. Having trouble keeping your head up, nodding off, veering into another lane or onto the rumble strip, and frequent yawning — are all signals that you are too drowsy to drive safely.
Drowsy driving is estimated to contribute to 100,000 crashes annually, resulting in 1,500 fatalities per year. Despite these risks, experts agree that drowsy driving is far too prevalent. Lack of sleep slows reaction time, impairs judgment, and increases the risk of dozing off while driving.
Follow these tips to reduce crashes after the clocks change:
Keep a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed at the same time Saturday night to benefit from that extra hour of sleep.
Clean headlights, brake lights and signal lights.
Give yourself plenty of time to get where you need or want to go.
Approach all crosswalks, intersections and transit stops with caution, as it will be harder to see pedestrians and cyclists.
Heed the speed limits and adjust speed for the weather conditions.
Maintain a safe following distance, being prepared to react to any situation
Prison ministry talk is Thursday
MAUMEE — A national prison ministry, Compassion, based at St. Rose Church, Perrysburg. is presenting an informational free breakfast for any interested persons at the Pinnacle on Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Compassion distributes a bimonthly publication written and edited by death row prisoners and is celebrating their 20th Anniversary. According to Fred Moor, Coordinator of this ministry Compassion wants those in the area to have a better understanding of the humanity that exists within us all, even those imprisoned. Part of the one-hour program will feature a talk by Father Neil Kookoothe and the man he rescued from death row, Joe D’Ambrosio. A native of Maumee, Kookoothe, is currently pastor of St. Clarence Catholic Church in North Olmstead.
Also presenting at the program will be Bishop Christopher Rowell of Toledo’s Refreshing Place Church. Formerly homeless, and pastor for a number of years at Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission, Rowell will speak on his service.
Reservations can be made by calling Ken’s Flower Shop at 419-874-1333.
Exchange Club to meet at senior center for talk on aging
The Bowling Green Exchange Club will meet at the Wood County Senior Center next Tuesday to hear Vivian Miller discuss Bowling Green State University’s Optimal Aging Institute, which helps middle-aged and older adults.
The senior center venue is a change from the club’s usual meeting site at Stone Ridge.
Miller, an assistant professor of social work in the College of Health and Human Services, has expertise in supporting older adults living in long-term care through interdisciplinary and inter-professional efforts.
She also directs the Optimal Aging Institute, created in 2015, which supports, educates and engages older adults and those who interact with them through campus and community partnerships.
Optimal aging goes beyond good health and longevity. It deals with the capacity to function across many dimensions of wellness—physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, cultural, and occupational.
Southbound lane of North Main closing
Bowling Green Water Distribution & Wastewater Collection’s Sewer Department will be repairing the road from a sewer repair at 915 N. Main St. today.
The outside southbound lane of North Main will be closed for this repair in front of 915. Road plates will remain over this repair until asphalt is laid later this week. The lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.. This closure is dependent on weather and progress of work.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. in the banquet room at the Simpson Garden Park Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave.
Births
Megan and Ethan Mathias, a daughter, Nov. 1, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 50. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 30. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 52. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 58.