One more death, 106 cases over weekend
Over the weekend, there was one more death due to the coronavirus and 106 cases recorded, according to a Monday health department update.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s, according to preliminary data.
There have been 2,844 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 106 since Friday.
There are 177 active cases, which is an increase of 11.
There have been 103 deaths, which is an increase of one since Wednesday.
There have been 228 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,289 males and 1,449 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 209,274 confirmed cases and 5,026 confirmed deaths.
Police investigate robbery, menacing reports
BG police are investigating a robbery and an aggravating menacing that occurred over the weekend.
At 2:58 p.m. Sunday, Bowling Green Police Division personnel were called to the 1400 block of Muirfield Drive on a report that someone had pointed a gun out of a vehicle window.
The incident is under investigation.
At 11:47 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 400 block of East Napoleon Road for a report of a man brandishing a knife and attempting to steal money from another man.
This incident also is under investigation.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Lake school board talks finances
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education has scheduled a workshop for Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. in the board office conference room. Discussion will be focused on finances of the district.
NIOT meets on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the Bowling Green State University campus and a downtown location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Use the following information to join the meeting:
When it’s time, join the Webex meeting here.
Meeting number (access code): 120 569 7455
Meeting password: PGjmhk9e2Q8
The same link will be used for each meeting.
Food distribution is Friday
The next food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost a job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Participants are asked to remain in vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Contact the church for more information at 419-353-0682.
Perry Township Fire Department Grant Award Ceremony
Perry Twp. fire gets $28,000 grant
FOSTORIA — The Perry Township Fire Department has received a $28,125 grant from Energy Transfer’s First Responder Fund, which funded the purchase of a cordless cutter and spreader – or “Jaws of Life” – and other equipment.
Energy Transfer uses its First Responder Fund to provide grants to help further the primary mission of first responder organizations, including local fire departments, emergency medical services, county emergency management agencies and county, regional and local police departments. Grants are determined based on a competitive application and review process.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 64. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 48. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 67. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 47. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 49. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 70.