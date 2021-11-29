Health board holds special meeting
The Wood County Board of Health will hold a special meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss and take action to address the CMS COVID-19 vaccination requirement and COVID-19 precautions in interim final rule CMS–3415–IFC. This meeting will be held in the board conference room at the Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
Artist talks to Kiwanis Club
Artist Carrie Day is the guest speaker at Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis Club noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
Day is a native of Fostoria and graduated from Fostoria High School and Bowling Green State University. She graduated from BGSU with a degree in fine arts in 2011.
Primarily an abstract artist, Day’s work reflects a wide range of artistic experiences. She has been active in the local arts community for many years. Her works have been exhibited in juried, solo and group shows locally and nationally.
Church holds Deck the Halls sale
Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St., will hold a Deck the Halls sale to raise money for 50 food baskets for families in need.
The sale will be Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This year, lunch will be carryout and available from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts.
The sale will feature new and gently used decorations, lights, holiday glassware and clothing, Christmas craft supplies, books, music, stuffed animals, Christmas trees and a bake sale.
An elevator is available for access to the basement of the church.
NIOT holds meeting on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown (acbrown@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Beat it to the Drum Circle
The Drum Circle, for beginning and skilled drummers, meets Thursday from 7-8 p.m. at the Woodland Mall.
Bring a chair. Everyone is welcome.
Instruments will be provided. There is no cost to participate.
Come to cookie/bazaar on Sunday
WESTON — Weston United Method Church, 13183 Maple St., will hold a cookie/bazaar on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Fill a container with cookies for a donation.Vendors will have crafts and treasures for purchase. The bazaar is sponsored by Weston UM Women and proceeds support the 10 mission projects for 2022.
All are welcome to attend 10:30 a.m. service with the bazaar following immediately.
Custar Legion serves breakfast
CUSTAR — Custar American Legion Post 305, 9155 Custar Road, will host a breakfast Sunday from 8 a.m.-noon.
The meal is sponsored by the Sons of American Legion.
A donation will be accepted for the breakfast, which will include pancakes, French toast, eggs and sausage.
Birth
Kylie and Daniel Crago, a daughter, Nov. 27, Wood County Hospital.
Elizabeth Schmidt and Josh Evans, a son, Nov. 26, Wood County Hospital.
Katelyn and Alex Climer, a son, Nov. 24, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A clipper system will enter tonight and bring snow to the region. A widespread inch to 2 inches of new snow are expected across the area through early today.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 48. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.