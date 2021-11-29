BG, be ready to ‘unleash generosity’ on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is here and the message the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation would like to extend is “Unleash Generosity.” This is a day that everyone should think about what they can do help others through a gift of time, donation, goods or a voice.
This year the BGCC Foundation will host a special Giving Tuesday edition of “The Morning Show” on WBGU 88.10 with Clint Corpe broadcast live from Biggby Coffee, 215 E. Wooster St.
Area non-profits talking about their organizations’ purpose and how the community can help them. The line up that morning will be Rachael London-Thayer Family Dealerships Christmas Dreams program, Kathy Mull-The Cocoon, ACT BG Christmas Elves project and Annual Holiday Wreath Auction, Laurie Hines-Work Leads to Independence, Kristin Otley-Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation, Kelli Kling-Wood County Museum, Kacee Ferrell-Snyder-Bowling Green Community Foundation, Mark Ohashi-Habitat for Humanity and Tony Vetter Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District.
There will also be interviews with Gary Dible from Biggby Coffee, McDonald’s Restaurants and Mark Cassin of State Bank. All of these businesses will talk about how they are supporting the efforts of the BGCC Foundation with special promotions on Giving Tuesday.
Biggby will donate half of all sales on Giving Tuesday. This includes food, beverage, gift cards and merchandise. Stop by between 6 and 9 a.m. to make a donation, purchase a coffee and be a part of the radio broadcast.
McDonald’s Restaurants, 1050 S. Main St. and 1470 E. Wooster St., will donate 25 cents of every Big Mac sold. This promotion will be all day and includes all dine-in, drive-thru, mobile orders and Starship deliveries.
The State Bank Gives Truck will be in the parking lot at the Four Corners Center location, 217 S. Church St. with Sue Shank sugar cookies and hot chocolate for a donation. They plan to be at this location from 4-7 p.m. or until they are out of cookies to serve. This fundraiser coincides with the ACT BG Wreath Auction that happens inside the Four Corners Center 4:30-6 p.m.
The Foundation was established for the sponsorships and donations that fund the BG Community Holiday Parade, the BG Community Fireworks and provide scholarships. Any funds receive are allocated for the purpose the donor selects.
“Traditions bind a community and resonate with neighboring communities that this is a great place to live,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. “These events do come with a big price tag attached to them and fundraising is a difficult task. We are so grateful to all our sponsors and people that make donations for these events to happen. I will always be sure that we are good stewards of these donations and that donors are proud to have their name attached to the event. We also have a need for volunteers, goods and services for these events and we are happy to utilize anything you have to offer for the benefit of our community.”
The giving won’t stop after the radio program. Donations and volunteer sign ups can be done through BGChamber.net/Foundation/ or by stopping by the Four Corner Center. Call 419-353-7945 for more information.
Best of holiday parade: Winners announced
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Parade Project Team and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have selected the winners of the 2021 Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade.
The theme this year was Elves on Main and the panel of judges consisted of Francis Scruci, superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools, Kelli Kling, director of Wood County Museum and Dusty Pendleton, owner of Retro Detailing.
The Nov. 20 parade had 74 units this year, with 47 of those units qualifying to be judged. The following floats were given awards:
‘Best of Show” went to Cousino Restoration
“Most Unique” goes to Wood County District Public Library
“Best Float Decoration/Construction” goes to National Tractor Pulling Championships
“Best Youth Organization” goes to BW Twirlers
“Best Live Performance” goes to the Beat Dance Company
The following criteria was used to score the floats: Adherence to Theme: Elves on Main: Next Stop BG, Creativity in Decoration, Use of Music, Performance Quality, Wow Factor, Participant Engagement, and Costumes.
Lima man, ejected from truck, dies after crash on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 7:34 a.m. on Interstate 75, near Ohio 65 on Friday.
Walker A. Maag, 20, of Lima was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 northbound on I-75 and lost control of the vehicle on the icy overpass. The vehicle went through a guardrail, overturned and came to rest on Yoder Road.
Maag was ejected, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. The Allen County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Lights for Lives results in 363 citations
The 10th annual Lights for Lives three-day enforcement campaign wrapped up Thursday night.
The multi-jurisdictional collaboration included the Ohio State Highway Patrol with law enforcement agencies across Northwest Ohio. Officers activated their overhead lights and stopped numerous vehicles that committed traffic violations, in an effort to educate motorists and alter their driving behavior.
The campaign, which started Tuesday, resulted in 363 citations.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions.
A new slate of officers will also be elected for 2022. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Forecast
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Snow, mixing with rain after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 51. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 45. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 43.