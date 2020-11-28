BG man with gun arrested for menacing
A Bowling Green man who allegedly pointed a gun at another man on Wednesday was charged with aggravated menacing.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Devon Battig, 25, was charged.
On Wednesday at 1:39 p.m., police responded to a dispute call in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Battig’s roommate said Battig had pointed a gun at him, according to the report. The roommate said Battig has repeatedly threatened him.
After interviewing Battig and the complainant, Battig was charged. Police also seized a black 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun.
The report also said that Battig has a prior conviction for aggravated menacing, involving threatening two girls with a knife. There were other convictions, including assault, according to the report.
BG school board plans special meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The board members will meet remotely, with the public invited to watch via YouTube:
The purpose of the meeting is for personnel resignations and/or hiring, revisit the Ohio Association of Public School Employees resolution for payment of health insurance and other items that may arise.
Action will be taken.
Trees of Hope planted at BG schools
Next week, there will be a Tree of Hope planting ceremony at all Bowling Green City Schools buildings.
On Tuesday, officials from the school district and City of Bowling Green will be planting an Eastern Red Cedar at each of the buildings.
The planting schedule is noon at Kenwood Elementary, 12:30 pm. at Crim Elementary, 1 p.m. at Conneaut Elementary, 1:30 p.m. at the middle school and 2 p.m. at the high school.
The trees have been funded by Girl Scout troops and North Branch Nursery.
“The hope is that these trees will bring the community together and serve as a positive activity we can do during the difficult days of COVID-19,” according to a news release. “For years to come, the trees will stand as reminders that we made it through tough times and they continue to grow, as we have grown from the 2020 days.”
In the future, the trees will be decorated with community contributions, such as winter scarves.
The first theme is messages of hope. Community members are encouraged to decorate the trees with symbols and messages of hope.
North Maple Street closes for repair
The Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing North Maple Street, from Wallace to Conneaut avenues, on Monday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
The closure is required in order to repair the sanitary sewer line. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Wood County Humane Society seeks board members
The Wood County Humane Society is seeking applicants to fill at least two vacant seats on its board of directors.
Board terms will begin in late January and are two years in length with the possibility of renewal for up to four, two-year terms.
Board members are expected to attend one, two-hour meeting each month and fulfill other committee-related responsibilities as determined by individual interests and organizational needs. Meetings are being held virtually via Zoom for the foreseeable future.
For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to contact board President Heath A. Diehl at williad@bgsu.edu.
An application can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/WCHSBoardApp.
The Wood County Humane Society is a private, non-profit, managed admission shelter providing care for homeless and abused or neglected pets. The organization receives no funding from national humane organizations for daily operations, instead relying on earned revenue and individual donors and businesses to fund programs such as humane investigations, Safe Pets, food assistance programs, low-cost spay/neuter opportunities, and educational presentations.
The WCHS provides care for over 1,000 each year — from dogs and cats, to the occasional pocket pet or farm animal. All animals admitted into the adoption program are housed and cared for as long as it takes to find their adoptive home.
Visit Santa, tour tree display at Levis Commons
PERRYSBURG – The Town Center at Levis Commons is ready with family-friendly activities all season long.
The Santa House is open for visitors with a few modifications this year. Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome visitors to the Santa House. The line forms in Fountain Plaza on a first come, first serve basis with required social distancing between parties. All who enter must wear facial coverings and occupancy is limited to 6 inside the Santa House. If you cannot wear a mask, once it’s your turn in line, visit with Santa through the picture window, snap a photo, and use the walkie-talkie to share a wish list.
Can’t make it to Levis Commons but still want to visit with Santa? Capture the QR code to be entered to win a personal Zoom with Santa. QR codes can be found at the Santa House, on monitors throughout Levis Commons, and at www.shopleviscommons.com/events.
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with a Clydesdale-drawn horse and carriage ride throughout Levis Commons. Pre-registration is required, and is only available online. Rides are offered for $10 a carriage, maximum six riders, Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Masks are required, and registered guests can arrive no more than 10 minutes before their scheduled ride. Distancing prompts must be followed.
The 50-foot tree isn’t the only lighted tree in the Town Center this year. A Global Village Tree Walk – with 50 live Norway Spruce trees decorated by area businesses and non-profit groups — is open to walk through. These live trees will showcase décor from around the world and embrace what makes us different.
BG Human Relations Commission meeting canceled
The Dec. 4 Bowling Green Human Relations Commission meeting has been canceled.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Rain likely before 2 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Extended: Rain and snow likely Monday. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Snow likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of snow Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 36.