Food burglar forces man to jump from apartment window in BG
A drunk man reportedly entered a Bowling Green apartment on Thursday and helped himself to a sandwich before leaving with other food.
Kain Brossia, 21, Jerry City, was arrested for burglary, according to a report from the Bowling Green Police Division.
Brossia allegedly entered an unlocked apartment at 1:50 a.m. in the 100 block of South Prospect Street.
The resident told police he was in his bedroom listening to music when he heard someone in his kitchen.
He called out and was eventually answered by Kain, according to the report. Then Kain reportedly tried to open the bedroom’s locked door.
The resident jumped out the second story window and called 911.
Officers located Kain, with the resident’s food, and took him to jail. Because of Kain’s reportedly high level of intoxication he was transferred to the hospital.
BG firefighters respond to Cooper fire
The Bowling Green Fire Division was on the scene of a chimney stack fire at Cooper Standard, 1175 N. Main St., for about 30 minutes Thursday night.
Fire Chief Bill Moorman said the fire was minor, but personnel were evacuated as a precaution.
Firefighters received the call at 9:58 pm. and were back in service at 10:30 p.m., he said.
Dietetics and Nutrition is
topic of Exchange Club talk
Carrie Hamady, a registered/licensed dietitian and Director of the Undergraduate Dietetics Program at Bowling Green State University, will discuss efforts to address food insecurity at the university at the Exchange Club’s weekly meeting Tuesday.
She has been a recipient for best innovation in dietetics education at the Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo, which is the world’s largest meeting of food, nutrition and dietetics experts sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
The annual conference addresses key issues affecting the health of individuals and communities throughout the country and around the world.
Hamady, who earned her doctorate in Leadership Studies from the university in 2019, is an expert in creative practices in dietetics and has won BGSU’s Award for Community-Based Teaching.
Active in the profession, she has made numerous presentations on dietetics and nutrition at various conferences.
The Exchange Club meets at noon at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Tontogany tree lighting and Santa visit
TONTOGANY — The village’s annual Tree Lighting and Santa Visit will take place Dec. 4.
A fire truck will drive Santa throughout the village from 6:15-6:45 p.m., then everyone is invited to gather at the village hall Christmas tree for the tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.
The honored guest this year will be village resident Timothy Smith.
Santa will cruise through BG on Dec. 13
Santa will light up Bowling Green, riding through town on Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m.
Santa and his elves will be riding through Bowling Green in Santa’s upgraded, brighter than ever, sleigh, sponsored by Thayer Family Dealerships.
He and his elves will be driving through the night, passing out gift bags to children.
He will be joined by the Bowling Green police and fire divisions.
See social media or visit the website: thayerbg.com/events for Santa’s route.
Ribbon cutting for Local Roots Juice
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new Little Roots Juice location in downtown.
This event will be held on Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the new Little Roots location in the back of Eden Boutique at 186 S. Main St.
Everyone is invited to join the event in person or via Facebook Live through the Facebook Page; Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin with comments from Mike Aspacher, Bowling Green mayor; Mary Hinkelman, chamber executive director; and Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D., as they welcome Ashley and Collin Balester to the Bowling Green business community.
Local Roots Juice offers a large variety of healthy alternatives from Cold Press Juices and smoothies to toasts and cleansing juices. A virtual tour of the shop will conclude the event.
‘Joyous Sounds’ ring out at BG church
This year’s Joyous Sounds program featuring the Bowling Green State University Choral Society and Graduate Brass Quintet will take the form of a Lessons and Carols service in the tradition of King’s College of Cambridge University.
The program will be held Dec. 7 at the First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Admission is free and masks are required.
Human Relations Commission has meetings
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission Events Committee meeting will be held November from 4:45-6 p.m. at Grounds For Thought in the back meeting room. The Human Relations Commission will meet on Dec. 3 at the Simpson Building.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 2 and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26.
Extended: A chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain showers between 3 and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 42. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 43. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 48.