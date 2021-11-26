There have been 19,172 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 20 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. An update was posted Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
There are 61.8 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 419.67.
There have been 276 deaths, which is an increase of three since Monday.
There have been 849 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of four since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 224 in Bowling Green and 273 in Perrysburg.
There are 43 in Northwood, 37 in Walbridge and 32 in Rossford.
There are 23 in Weston, 22 in Millbury and 21 in North Baltimore.
There are 18 in Pemberville and 17 in Wayne.
Statewide, there are 1,660,131 confirmed cases and 26,190 confirmed deaths.
Vehicles entered, items stolen in BG
Several vehicles were reportedly entered and items stolen from them on Tuesday, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
There were two completed reports as of Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicles were entered in the 800 block of Sixth Street. An electronic scanner and a Bluetooth speaker were reported stolen.
Police also took a report of gunshots fired in the 200 block of South Prospect Street at 3:40 a.m. Responding officers did not not find anything suspicious.
Man enters insanity plea in stabbing attack on Ohio Turnpike
FREMONT (AP) — A Wisconsin man is now pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in a stabbing attack that left one man dead and another injured at a service plaza on the Ohio Turnpike.
Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, earlier this month pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. However, his lawyer amended the plea.
He will be evaluated at a court treatment center and remain held until a competency hearing.
Conner is accused of attacking patrons with a knife at the Erie Islands Service Plaza on Oct. 19.
David Diederich, 66, of LaPorte, Indiana, was killed and Alan Austin , 53, of Delavan, Wisconsin, was injured in the attack, authorities said.
Conner was shot and wounded by a Sandusky County sheriff’s deputy when authorities said he charged at the deputy with the knife after repeated commands to drop the weapon.
Vets can apply for holiday help
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for Thanksgiving or Christmas, should contact the Wood County Veterans Service Office at 419-354-9147 to schedule and appointment to apply for the Holiday Food Program.
Requests for food vouchers must be received by Dec. 15.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 5 to 8 mph. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 39. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 39. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 42.