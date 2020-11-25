Wood County passes 4,500 cases
There have been 4,545 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 124 since Monday.
There have been 107 deaths, which is no change since Friday.
There are 525 active cases, which is an increase of 19.
There have been 303 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 2,199 males and 2,346 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 351,304 confirmed cases and 5,728 confirmed deaths.
No paper on Thursday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no Sentinel-Tribune published on Thursday.
There are extra comics in today’s newspaper.
Check the website, Twitter and Facebook for news updates.
Sheriff plans to increase patrols
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will conduct increased patrol over the Thanksgiving holiday, thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.
The blitz continues through Monday.
Deputies will be looking for violations such as driving under the influence, failing to yield and speeding, all of which are leading factors in crashes.
Click your seat belt, or get a ticket
The annual Click it or Ticket mobilization is being held over the Thanksgiving holiday through Sunday.
State and local law enforcement agencies across the nation are stepping up their enforcement efforts for motorists who aren’t wearing seat belts in an effort to save lives, according to a press release by Wood County Safe Communities.
“The overall seat belt use rate in 2019 for Wood County was 98.4%, which is fantastic and we proudly lead the state in overall seat belt usage,” the release stated. “However, there is always room for improvement and crash injury statistics explain why. Among young adults injured in crashes in 2019, 35% were unrestrained. Among mature drivers injured in crashes in 2019, 33% were unrestrained.”
Patrol warns against drinking and driving
COLUMBUS – While this Thanksgiving may look different, the Ohio State Highway Patrol expects many motorists to travel on Ohio’s roadways for the upcoming holiday. Before motorists hit the road, troopers want to make sure they are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober and wearing their safety belts.
Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired driving and those failing to wear a safety belt from midnight tonight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent. “We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”
Many Thanksgiving celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. During last year’s Thanksgiving reporting period, Nov. 27-Dec. 1, there were 15 fatal crashes in which 18 people were killed. Of those 18 killed, eight were not wearing available safety belts and seven of the crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs. The Patrol also made 391 arrests for impaired driving.
Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.
See Nativity scene by vehicle
GIBSONBURG — Area churches will present a drive-thru Nativity on Dec. 5 and 6, from 5:30-7:30 pm.
View this free presentation of the Biblical Christmas story as it “comes to life” in nine scenes portrayed by families from the community. Drive slowly past each scene, listening to the narration of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus.
Narration is available in sanitized cassette, CD or flash drive formats to accommodate all vehicles.
It will be held in the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot, 500 S. Brentwood Drive.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 48. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 46. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 47. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 38.