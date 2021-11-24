No paper on Thursday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no Sentinel-Tribune published on Thursday.
There are extra comics in today’s newspaper.
Ghanbari announces funding for Mary Jane Thurston park, Owens Community College
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, announced Monday the Ohio State Controlling Board approved local funding for Mary Jane Thurston State Park for dam improvements and for renovations at Owens State Community College.
“This state funding is going to provide vast improvements to both the Grand Rapids and Providence dam structures for our state park as well as higher education facility improvements. I’m thankful to the Controlling Board for bringing these dollars to our community,” Ghanbari said.
The following measures were approved for Wood County:
· $300,000 for dam structure assessments for Grand Rapids and Providence dam structures at Mary Jane Thurston State Park
· $52,612 for Owens State Community College for College Hall renovations
Overall, the Controlling Board approved over $350,000 for the region with the two measures along with dozens of other measures for other statewide projects.
The final Controlling Board meeting for the year will be held Dec. 13.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. A slight chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 p.m. and midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 41.