Wood County has 323 cases over weekend
There have been 4,421 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 323 since Friday.
There have been 107 deaths, which is no change since Friday.
There are 506 active cases, which is an increase of 63.
There have been 295 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 2,135 males and 2,286 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 333,020 confirmed cases and 5,612 confirmed deaths.
CSX employee dies in Fostoria
FOSTORIA — A CSX employee was fatally injured while working Sunday at the rail yard here, according to a CSX statement.
“Sadly, a CSX employee was fatally injured while performing work yesterday morning at our rail yard in Fostoria,” the CSX media team said in a statement. “The entire CSX family mourns his loss. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and co-workers.”
The incident is under investigation and no further details were provided.
Take a hike on the Tucker Woods Turkey Trail
Enjoy a short interpretive hike about the wild turkey at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve, 615 S. Wintergarden Road.
The Tucker Woods Turkey Trail is an all-ages adventure that can be incorporated into Thanksgiving celebrations. Fun facts and a fictitious flock can be found along the way. Find the hidden turkeys while learning about the wild animal whose domesticated version is the center of attention every Thanksgiving.
The trail can be found through Nov. 29. Maps are located outside the Nature Center office. For more information or questions call the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department at 419-354-6223.
Library hosts presentation on Bach museum exhibit
In 1881, Carl Bach brutally murdered his wife Mary and then turned himself in to Wood County law enforcement the following morning.
This is still one of the most famous crimes in Wood County’s history, but much of what we think we know about it may be more folklore than fact. Learn the truth Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. when the Wood County District Public Library hosts a Google Meet presentation with Holly Kirkendall, the curator responsible for creating the Wood County Museum’s new exhibit, “The Mary & Carl Bach Story.”
“Word-of-mouth folklore definitely serves a purpose for communities, but sometimes it can also obscure the facts,” said local history librarian Marnie Pratt. “Holly and the museum have worked very hard on creating an excellent exhibit that I think takes an important step towards clarifying a piece of Wood County’s history that has in many ways taken on a life of its own.”
Those interested in registering for the event, should send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org to receive instructions for joining the presentation. For more information on the event, call 419-352-5050.
Pemberville library board has opening
PEMBERVILLE — There will be one opening on the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees to serve a term starting Jan. 1.
The trustees serve a term of seven years and are appointed by the board of education of the Eastwood Local School District.
Interested persons must be a resident of the Eastwood Local School District and should send a letter of interest to the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees by Dec. 7 either by mail to P.O. Box 809 Pemberville, Ohio 43450, or by email to slang@seolibraries.org (include subject “Board of Trustees Opening”).
For more information, contact Library Director Susan Titkemeier at 419-287-4012 or by email at slang@seolibraries.org.
Santa will send children video message
Children can get a personalized video message from Santa, through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber investors are given priority registration. It is open to the public now.
The video message will be send during the week of Christmas.
For more information, visit https://www.bgchamber.net/ninja-forms/72k4r8/
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: Showers. High near 54. South wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers at night, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Thanksgiving Day, with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 49. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. A chance of showers on Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Correction
Waterford statistics
Waterford at Levis Commons has had zero residents and three staff with coronavirus.
An incorrect number was reported in Thursday’s Sentinel-Tribune.