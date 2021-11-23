County has 4 more deaths, 309 more cases
There have been 19,152 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 309 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 61.8 cases per day.
There have been 273 deaths, which is an increase of four.
There have been 845 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 14 since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 1,647,237 confirmed cases and 26,063 confirmed deaths.
BGSU student dies, reportedly of natural causes
A Bowling Green State University student reportedly died of natural causes in a residence hall on Friday.
“I am deeply saddened to share that student Katrina Carrico of Galena, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly late last night in her residence hall room. While the final cause of death is still being determined, early indicators point to natural causes,” President Rodney Rogers said in a campus community email on Saturday.
Carrico was a senior pursuing her degree in music education with an instrumental specialization in the College of Musical Arts.
“Those who knew Katrina remember her as a bright student, compassionate critical thinker and a talented violinist with a love for education and music. She was a concertmaster of the BGSU Philharmonia this semester and had involvement with several student music organizations. We mourn her tragic loss,” Rogers said.
Condolences to her family can be sent to sympathy@bgsu.edu.
Students may contact the counseling center to connect with counselors, who are available both remotely and in person. Faculty and staff may also receive support through the university’s employee assistance program.
CSX closes crossings in BG
CSX is requiring closures on the railroad crossings on Clough, Court, Pike and Ridge streets from Monday through December 2, according to a City of Bowling Green news release. Dates of closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather.
Committee on Aging hosts piano recital: The Story of Christmas
The Story of Christmas, a sacred narration by Lynn Freeman Olson with musical background, will be presented by the students of Lynne E. Long of Grand Rapids at 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St.
Students performing will be: Darren Bennett, Audrey Day, Sophia Gerwin, Isabelle Godosky, Ella Hartman, Ben Hergert, Eli Hergert, Miriam Hergert, Max Korak, Quinten Maynard, Amelia Richards, Brooke Simon, Ethan Stahl, Brady Swartz, and Jillian Swartz. Familiar carols will be featured, some with rhythmic instrumental accompaniment, and students will serve as narrators of the scriptural Christmas story. Several duets will be presented by students, and Josh Hergert, former student, will perform a duet with Long.
The public is invited to attend.
Births
Katy and Wesley Campbell, a son, Nov. 21, Wood County Hospital.
Jennifer and Bryan Kleeman, a daughter, Nov. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Kerstin and Tyler Pakka, a son, Nov. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Christen and Marcus Barr, a daughter, Nov. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Bridget Peters and Damien Tosha, a son, Nov. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 9 to 13 mph. A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers between midnight and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 40.