Area historical society gets CARES money
The Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society has received $11,300 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding.
The Ohio Arts Council announced 296 grant awards totaling $20 million in economic relief from the CARES Act for the arts and culture sector.
The OAC will not retain any dollars for its own overhead or administrative expenses.
CARES Act funds were made available to the OAC through the initiative of Gov. Mike DeWine and state legislative leaders and through the approval of the state’s Controlling Board.
Awards were determined through a tiered, need-based formula that considered each eligible organization’s budget and reported expenses qualifying under the CARES Act.
Imagination Station will remain closed
TOLEDO – Imagination Station will delay the reopening of the science center to the public. This decision has been made after considering the coronavirus situation in Lucas County and Ohio.
Imagination Station will continue to offer virtual programs, videos and experiences on social media.
Visit imaginationstationtoledo.org/covid-19 to stay up-to-date on this developing situation and for programming opportunities.
3,504 people cited for failing to wear a safety belt
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement. During the project, 3,504 people in Ohio were cited with failing to wear an available safety belt. Additionally, 36 people were cited for child safety seat violations.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police. The initiative began on Nov. 9 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Cook with the Chef in Fostoria
FOSTORIA — In honor of National Diabetes Month, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is hosting Cooking with the Chef, a free, interactive virtual cooking class that teaches how to cook a healthy recipe while also learning about diabetes.
Chef Hannah Robertson, senior executive chef at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, will walk participants through how to prepare a pan-seared chicken breast with mango salsa, brown rice and fresh vegetable. Meal ingredients are provided to registered participants at no cost.
Carolyn Tienarend, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator at Fostoria Community Hospital, will provide diabetes education and answer questions throughout the one-hour class.
Registration is required prior to the virtual class. To register, contact Becky Bouillon at 419-436-6688 or becky.bouillon@promedica.org.
Meal ingredient pick up is Nov. 30 between 8-9 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. at Fostoria Community Hospital Entrance 1. Curb side pickup only. When you arrive, call 419-436-6688. To set up a separate pick up time that day, call 419-436-6688. Directions for attending the virtual class will be provided during meal kit pick up.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Showers likely at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Wednesday. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy on Thanksgiving Day, with a high near 51. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 50. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 46.