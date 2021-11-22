Cook and clean responsibly this Thanksgiving
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is reminding those preparing meals this holiday to be aware of what goes down the drain. Fats, oils, and grease can solidify and cause blockages in pipes that can lead to backups, can clog your plumbing, damage wastewater treatment systems, and can cause environmental issues. The District reminds you that when it comes to fats, oils, and grease: Can it, cool it and throw it away!
Fats, oils and grease come from meats, butter and margarine, lard, food scraps, sauces, salad dressings, dairy products and cooking oil. When it is warm, it’s easy to pour down the drain; but as it cools, it hardens and can cause sewer pipes to clog. This can lead to a sanitary sewer overflow where raw sewage can back up and harm public infrastructure.
Allow fat, oils, and grease to cool and solidify in an aluminum can and then dispose of it in the garbage.
Use a disposable paper towel to wipe off greasy pans and dishes to remove build-up before rinsing or placing in the dishwasher.
Through December, the District will be giving away free lids to use to cover canned grease at the main office, 12560 Middleton Pike. Stop by during regular business hours, weekdays 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The district offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Donations Needed for Bethany House
ROSSFORD – Ella Flora, a floral and gift shop, is hosting a holiday goods drive for Bethany House.
Bethany House is a long-term shelter in Northwest Ohio for victims and their children who are escaping domestic violence. It provides free services, tools, and resources for survivors. Since 1984, Bethany House has served more than 2,000 individuals and provided more than 300,000 nights of safe shelter for victims and their children escaping domestic abuse in our area.
Annually, they serve an average of 30 families.
A list of Bethany House’s preferred donations can be found at https://www.bethanyhousetoledo.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Bethany-House-Wish-List-3.pdf.
Items needed include paper towels, mouth wash, shaving supplies, lotion and $10 gift cards.
The drive will take place at Ella Flora, 301 Superior St., during store hours, through Dec. 23.
Those who donate can receive a free flower and 10 percent off their purchase.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 49. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thanksgiving Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 38