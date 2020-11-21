Wood County tops 4,000 cases, has one more death
There have been 4,098 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 103 since Thursday.
There have been 107 deaths, which is one more since Thursday.
The latest death was a man in his 90s.
There are 443 active cases, which is an increase of nine.
There have been 283 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,965 males and 2,133 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 318,151 confirmed cases and 5,578 confirmed deaths.
Toledo Symphony opens concert to everyone - virtually
TOLEDO — The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will perform without a live, in-person audience this weekend. Instead, the Beethoven 1 & Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto will be available for free to the general public on tonight at 8 on the TSO’s new TAPA Streaming platform at stream.artstoledo.com.
“Through this crisis, our vision has been to serve our community with live performances,” said Zak Vassar, President & CEO of TAPA. “Music and movement are so critical now, as we crave an escape from the headlines. While our extensive safety protocols have kept our performers and audience members safe so far this season, we recognize that it’s appropriate to take this weekend’s performances of music by Beethoven and Mozart completely virtual.”
The virtual program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s First Symphony, referred to as a “farewell to the eighteenth century,” paired with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, featuring the TSO’s Principal Clarinet Georg Klaas as soloist with the orchestra.
“Fortunately, with the launch of TAPA Streaming two months ago, we remain nimble,” Vassar said. “We are so lucky to continue presenting top-notch performances even without an audience. Since many people in our area will find themselves at home with more time on their hands, I encourage folks to create a virtual date night and tune into our concert. … It’s good music and, I think, quite healing for the soul.”
For more information visit stream.artstoledo.com
Ticket holders may turn in their tickets as a charitable contribution to the Toledo Symphony and receive a tax deduction receipt.
Thanksgiving affects BG trash collection
Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Meeting Cancelled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for November 24 has been cancelled due to lack of business. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
The following route will be followed for rubbish pickup the week of Nov. 23.
Regular Monday collection will be collected on Monday
Regular Tuesday collection will be collected on Tuesday
Regular Wednesday collection will be collected on Wednesday
Regular Thursday collection will be collected on Wednesday
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Take a hike on the Tucker Woods Turkey Trail
Enjoy a short interpretive hike about the wild turkey at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve, 615 S. Wintergarden Road.
The Tucker Woods Turkey Trail is an all-ages adventure that can be incorporated into Thanksgiving celebrations. Fun facts and a fictitious flock can be found along the way. Find the hidden turkeys while learning about the wild animal whose domesticated version is the center of attention every Thanksgiving.
The trail can be found starting today through Nov. 29. Maps are located outside the Nature Center office. For more information or questions call the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department at 419-354-6223.
Library hosts presentation on Bach museum exhibit
In 1881, Carl Bach brutally murdered his wife Mary and then turned himself in to Wood County law enforcement the following morning.
This is still one of the most famous crimes in Wood County’s history, but much of what we think we know about it may be more folklore than fact. Learn the truth Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. when the Wood County District Public Library hosts a Google Meet presentation with Holly Kirkendall, the curator responsible for creating the Wood County Museum’s new exhibit, “The Mary & Carl Bach Story.”
“Word-of-mouth folklore definitely serves a purpose for communities, but sometimes it can also obscure the facts,” said local history librarian Marnie Pratt. “Holly and the museum have worked very hard on creating an excellent exhibit that I think takes an important step towards clarifying a piece of Wood County’s history that has in many ways taken on a life of its own.”
Those interested in registering for the event, should send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org to receive instructions for joining the presentation. For more information on the event, call 419-352-5050.
Pemberville library board has opening
PEMBERVILLE — There will be one opening on the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees to serve a term starting Jan. 1.
The trustees serve a term of seven years and are appointed by the board of education of the Eastwood Local School District.
Interested persons must be a resident of the Eastwood Local School District and should send a letter of interest to the Pemberville Public LibraryBoard of Trustees by Dec. 7 either by mail to P.O. Box 809 Pemberville, Ohio 43450, or by email to slang@seolibraries.org (include subject “Board of Trustees Opening”).
For more information, contact Library Director Susan Titkemeier at 419-287-4012 or by email at slang@seolibraries.org.
Santa will send children video message
Children can get a personalized video message from Santa, through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber investors are given priority registration. It is open to the public today.
The video message will be send during the week of Christmas.
For more information, visit https://www.bgchamber.net/ninja-forms/72k4r8/
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: Rain showers likely after 1 a.m, mixing with snow after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday: Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 8 a.m. High near 42. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 42. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 46. A chance of showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy on Thanksgiving Day, with a high near 53.