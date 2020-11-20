Wood County has 3,995 cases, one more death
There have been 3,995 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 73 since Wednesday.
There have been 106 deaths, which is one more since Nov. 12.
The latest death was a man in his 70s.
There are 434 active cases, which is a decrease of 42.
There have been 282 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,915 males and 2,080 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 725 cases over the past two weeks (last week there were 504); Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 554 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 310,103 confirmed cases and 5,522 confirmed deaths.
Pop-up testing site available in Northwest Ohio
COVID-19 pop-up testing sites through the Ohio Department of Health will be available today from noon-6 p.m. at the George M. Smart Athletic Center, 1000 Webster St.
Anyone can get a no-cost test here. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Way library closes for holiday
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain closed through Nov. 29.
Way’s online resources are available at waylibrary.info.
Mortgage, rent, utility help available
Great Lakes Community Action Partnership is offering financial assistance for past due mortgage, rent, and water and sewer utility payments.
This funding is for Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood County residents who have experienced financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. For information go to glcap.org/covidrelief or call 800-775-9767.
Turkey Day Open supports Sight Center
TOLEDO – This Thanksgiving marks the 55th anniversary of the Turkey Day Open, an annual golf fundraiser organized by local optometrist Dr. Timothy Kime. Proceeds from this annual golf event at Heather Downs Country Club, 3910 Heatherdowns Blvd., will support the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio.
The Open includes 9 holes of golf and costs $10 for walkers or $15 with a cart. Beverages will be available for purchase. Pre and post golf activities are also planned.
The Turkey Day Open happens regardless of weather. Registration is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Interested golfers should e-mail Kime at tandbkime@buckeye-express.com with name and number of players.
Visit https://sightcentertoledo.org/events/turkey-day-open/ for more information.
For more information about the Sight Center, visit www.sightcentertoledo.org or call 419-720-3937.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. A chance of showers at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Showers likely Sunday. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 44. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.