County has 2 more deaths, 149 more cases
There have been 17,771 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 149 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 29.8 cases per day.
There have been 259 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There have been 809 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of four since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 1,547,788 confirmed cases and 24,527 confirmed deaths.
Four hurt in Perrysburg crash
PERRYSBURG – Two women were injured in Sunday afternoon crash at Ohio 25 and Reitz Road in the township.
At 12:41 p.m., troopers from the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection.
Wayne Williamson, 48, Toledo, was driving a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck northbound on Route 25. Olivia Carpenter, 17, Perrysburg, was driving a 2004 Chrysler 300 westbound on Reitz Road.
Carpenter failed to yield the right-of-way at the posted stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side by Williamson, according to the patrol.
Williamson was wearing his safety belt and suffered minor injuries. His front passenger, Nicole Findley, 41, Toledo, was wearing her safety belt and suffered non life-threatening injuries. Both Williamson and Findley were transported by Perrysburg Township EMS to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.
Carpenter suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was transported to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo by Mercy Health Life Flight. She was wearing her safety belt.
The front passenger of the Chrysler, Kristen Isley, 18, Pemberville, was wearing her safety belt and was not injured.
The rear passenger of the Chrysler, Samyrah Savage-Brown, 18, Bowling Green, was not wearing a safety belt. She was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital by Perrysburg Township EMS for non -life threatening injuries.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, BG Towing and Tommy Boy Towing.
Food giveaway is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be a drive-thru set-up. Visitors are asked to remain in the vehicles in the parking lot and wait for instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
Snipple soup for sale at church bazaar
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church at 205 Perry St. will have a holiday bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the basement. Masks are required.
Canned goods include quarts/pints of snipple beans and crystal pickles. All of the soups including snipple bean soup will be carryout (8 ounces, 16 ounces or quart plastic/styrofoam containers) and not served hot. Individual desserts and sandwiches will be sold. Bakery items, candy, snack items, Buckeyes, frozen pumpkin rolls, and holiday gifts will be available.
NIOT meets Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 pm.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the Bowling Green State University campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown (acbrown@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Births
Marissa and Colton Northrup, a son, Oct. 31, Wood County Hospital.
Jamie Schmidt Vazquez and Ronny Joe Ramsey, a son, Oct. 28, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 6 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32.
Extended:
Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 46. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 49. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 51. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 35. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 54.