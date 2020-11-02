Bradner man killed in Ohio 582/Ohio 199 crash
A Bradner man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 582 and Ohio 199 in Webster Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash occurred on Friday at 6:54 p.m.
Michael J. Rossi, age 31, Bradner, was driving a 2012 Dodge SW southbound on Route 199.
Edward Kowalski, age 51, of Perrysburg was driving a 2015 Freightliner Semi Truck eastbound on Route 582, when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign striking Rossi’s vehicle.
After the impact both vehicles came to rest on the south side of Route 582.
Rossi was pronounced dead at the scene. Kowalski was not injured.
The intersection remained closed for approximately four hours. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Troy Township Fire and EMS and Pat and Son Towing.
Ohio 65 in Haskins closed this week
HASKINS — Ohio 65 at King Road will be closed for pavement repair beginning today, through Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The detour is Ohio 582 to Ohio 64 to Route 65.
Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the Woodville Township Fire station from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The carry-out, drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and syrup.
The breakfast is from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $7.50 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6.50 for children under age 12.
Toledo bars cited
Three Toledo bars were cited over the weekend by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
CRYOCREAM INC., known as Fusion, received a citation for after hours sale – Rule 80, according to a Saturday news release. After 10 p.m., agents observed a bartender mix five shots containing an alcoholic beverage and place them on the bar in front of three patrons.
Kosta Maria LLC., known as Georgjz419 Food & Spirits, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed patrons standing while consuming alcohol without any social distancing measures in multiple areas of the establishment, including near the heated outdoor bar/patio area.
Frankie Goes to Town LLC., known as Chevy’s Bar, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed no measures being implemented by staff to ensure and maintain social distancing. Agents observed approximately 70 patrons dancing and standing close together while consuming alcohol. Patrons also crowded without social distancing near the DJ area.
The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 41.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 63. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 65. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 65. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 46. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 66.