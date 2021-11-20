Latta will run again for Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has announced his re-election bid in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District:
“The people who call Ohio home represent the best of our country. It is my greatest honor to represent such hardworking Americans who are committed to our country’s success both at home and abroad,” he said in a Thursday statement.
“There is much work ahead of us to get our country back on track, including lowering every day costs at the pump, combating inflation, securing and strengthening our southern border, and getting folks back to work while supporting our job creators. It is a privilege to be Ohio’s 5th Congressional Districts’ voice in the U.S. House of Representatives today, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to do so for years to come.”
He last won re-election to the 5th Congressional District in November 2020. The seat is up every two years. Latta has held the position since 2007.
In the Congressional map approved by the Ohio legislature, Latta has represented 10 of the 11 counties comprising Ohio’s 5th Congressional District. The 5th Congressional District also includes his hometown of Bowling Green.
“While it is always hard to lose constituents who have been a part of the 5th District, I look forward to welcoming back the counties that I formerly represented,” he said.
BG Christian Academy closes due to spike in COVID cases
Due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases, Bowling Green Christian Academy will be closed next week.
In a letter sent out to parents after school let out Wednesday, Principal Bo Kessler said 20% of the student body and 10% of staff were absent due to illness or quarantine.
Classes will be canceled next week. The school had already planned Thanksgiving break for Wednesday-Friday, so only two days on in-person learning will be missed.
The plan remains to return from break on Nov. 29.
“It is our hope and prayer that taking these steps will help to curb the spread of the illness in our school community and set as many of us as possible to stay healthy, and be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with our loved ones,” the letter said.
A staff member at the school, which contacted Friday, said they had no additional comments.
9 vehicles entered on Fairview Avenue
Three vehicles were broken into, and another six entered, and several items stolen on Thursday in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
Items reported stolen include a Garmin GPS, a black bookbag, military documents, cash, coins, a prescription and marijuana edibles.
One of the complainants gave police a video that shows two figures in the lot, entering her car and checking other cars at 3:40 a.m.
Sewer televising in ‘Bird Street area’
Bowling Green is in process of televising the sewers in the “Bird Street Area” for monitoring and maintenance planning.
Residents can expect to see a city vehicle and staff working near manholes and marking the sewers with flags and paint above ground. Residents should not remove flags that may be placed in their yards as this work progresses. Crews will remove the flags once work is complete.
This work will continue to take place for about 30 days.
Paws with Claus returns at Levis
PERRYSBURG – The return of Paws with Claus will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in the Santa House at the Town Center at Levis Commons. Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome all well-behaved dogs and their owners to their home for the holidays at and encourage everyone to take your own free photos.
Dogs need to be leashed. There will be doggie bags and visitors can register to win a puppy prize pack valued at more than $100.
To learn more visit shopleviscommons.com/events
Dog shelter closes for four days
The Wood County Dog Shelter will be closed on Thursday-Nov. 28 due to the holiday weekend.
These services are available online:
Dog License Sales https://doglicenses.us/OH/Wood/
Viewing adoptable dogs www.co.wood.oh.us/dogshelter/
For additional information, contact the shelter at 419-354-9242.
BG parks & rec meeting rescheduled
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been changed to Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Building. The board is not scheduled to meet in December. For more information call 419-354-6223.
Summit Street closes for sewer repair
On Monday and Tuesday, South Summit Street, between Clough and Lincoln streets, will be closed for a sewer repair. The street will reopen for overnight hours with covered and barricaded trenches. Dates of closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather and progress of work.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 and 4 a.m,. then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 35. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 37. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thanksgiving . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.