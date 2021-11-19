County has 257 new COVID cases
There have been 18,843 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 257 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 64.3 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 346.29.
There have been 269 deaths.
There have been 831 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of four.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 154 in Bowling Green and 235 in Perrysburg.
There are 50 in Northwood and 31 in Rossford.
There are 26 in Pemberville, 25 in Walbridge and 23 each in North Baltimore and Millbury.
There are 18 each in Weston and Luckey.
Statewide, there are 1,627,051 confirmed cases and 25,813 confirmed deaths.
Appearances postponed in hazing death cases
Four men accused in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student earlier this year were scheduled to be in court Thursday.
Despite previous announcements that they were to be present for their final pretrial, their appearances were waived and attorneys talked with Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman via telephone.
Scheduled to appear were Jacob Krinn, Daylen Dunson, Troy Henricksen and Canyon Caldwell.
All four defendants were scheduled to appear Dec. 16 for a pretrial conference. Their jury trial is scheduled to start Jan. 10.
Each is accused of felony manslaughter in the death of Stone Foltz, who died in March from a fatal level of alcohol intoxication after a hazing incident at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus house.
Driver, passengers injured in crash identified
The driver and passengers who sustained serious injuries in a crash north of the city Tuesday have been identified.
Barbara Frankforther, Perrysburg, was taken by BG EMS to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Two passengers in the second vehicle, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, also were taken to Wood County Hospital.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s crash report, at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Frankforther was stopped eastbound on Bishop Road at the stop sign at Ohio 25.
She pulled onto Route 25 into the path of Margaret Ann Laube, Perrysburg, who was southbound on Route 25.
Laube struck Frankforther’s 1997 Chrysler Concorde and the force sent both vehicles into the highway’s northbound lanes.
The 16-year-old in Laube’s 2013 Honda Odyssey was sitting in the front passenger seat while the 19-year-old was in the back seat behind the driver. Both were transported by Mid-County Ambulance District to Wood County Hospital.
Laube was uninjured.
All were wearing seatbelts.
Frankforther, who was extricated from her vehicle by mechanical means, has been cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Holiday affects BG refuse collections
The City of Bowling Green offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
There will be regular Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday trash collections. Thursday collection will be done on Wednesday.
Any questions may be directed to the city’s public works department at 419-354-6227.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 8 to 10 mph. A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 40. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: Showers likely Sunday, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of rain showers before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 2 and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 36. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 43. A chance of rain and snow at night. Cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow on Thanksgiving Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.