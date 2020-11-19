Wood County has 3,922 cases
There have been 3,922 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 62 since Tuesday.
There have been 105 deaths, which is no change since Nov. 12.
There are 476 active cases, which is a decrease of 21.
There have been 281 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,881 males and 2,041 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 296,387 confirmed cases and 5,412 confirmed deaths.
There have been 46 men and 59 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, 17 were in their 90s, 22 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, two in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, three were in their 90s, 23 were in their 80s, 11 in their 70s and 9 in their 60s.
There are 28 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 25 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 146-150 active cases in Bowling Green and 156-160 cases in Perrysburg. There are 21-25 active cases in Rossford and Northwood.
There are 11-15 active cases in Walbridge, Pemberville, Wayne and Millbury. There are 6-10 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner and Risingsun.
There are 1-5 active cases in Custar, Cygnet, Deshler, Dunbridge, Fostoria, Genoa, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Jerry City, Luckey, Milton Center, North Baltimore, Portage, Rudolph, Tontogany, Weston and Woodville.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 62 impacts to local schools for the week of Nov. 2. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 35 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (two students, four staff), Eastwood (six students, one staff), Elmwood (six students, two staff), Lake (two students, zero staff), Northwood (four students, one staff), Penta Career Center (five students, zero staff), Perrysburg (11 students, eight staff), Rossford (three students, two staff) and St. Rose School in Perrysburg (three students, zero staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 442 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 42 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 13 residents, 36 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 22 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, five staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 17 residents, 17 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, one resident and four staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 28 residents, 14 staff
• Bowling Green Manor, zero residents, three staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, 11 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, three staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 22 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
Thanksgiving Feast still being served
This year’s annual Thanksgiving Feast at the Bowling Green Community Center will still be served by Christ’s Church.
Everyone is invited to the free, drive-thru event on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. The community center is located at 1245 W. Newton Road.
On the menu is turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
For more information call 419-354-1176 or visit www.ccbg.life.
Restrictions on River Road
PERRYSBURG — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is reporting that today from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., River Road, between Hull Prairie Road and Interstate 475, may be reduced to one lane for hydrant replacement. All work is weather permitting.
Curtice Road waterline project closes Coy Street today
NORTHWOOD — Through November, expect lane restrictions and water service interruptions on and near Curtice Road between Lemoyne Road and Bradner Road, on Chantilly Rue, Bordeaux Rue, Teri Rue and Reva Drive, for a Northwestern Water and Sewer District project.
Effective today, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Coy Road, between Curtice and Brown roads will be closed for paving. The detour is Curtice Road, Wynn Road, Brown Road. The project will be complete later this month. The project investment is $1.5 million.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43.
Extended: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely Sunday, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of snow showers on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 45.