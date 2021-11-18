Ohio 25 crash sends 3 to hospital
A two-vehicle crash on Ohio 25 Tuesday sent three people to the hospital.
The preliminary Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report indicates a 1987 Chrysler Concord was eastbound on Bishop Road and pulled into the Route 25 intersection.
The Chrysler was struck by a southbound 2013 Honda Odyssey.
The driver of the Chrysler and two passengers in the Honda were transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The crash occurred at 4:50 p.m. and the northbound lanes, where the vehicles ended up after the collision, were closed for 45 minutes.
BG man drives into store entrance
A Bowling Green man hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and drove into a Bowling Green drug store.
On Monday, Edward Stockwell, driving a Toyota Tercel, was in the parking lot of Rite-Aid, 740 S. Main St., when he mistakenly accelerated instead of braking when trying to park. The Toyota ran over a curb and struck the front doors of the store.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, no one was injured.
Freedom Twp. meeting time changed
PEMBERVILLE — The Wednesday Freedom Township board meeting start time has been changed from 7:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Birth
Sara Stephenson, a son, Nov. 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 43. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. A chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. Sunday, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of rain and snow Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 38.