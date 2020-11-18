Wood County has 115 more cases
There have been 3,860 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 115 since Monday.
There have been 105 deaths, which is no change since Thursday.
There are 497 active cases, which is an increase of 37.
There have been 279 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,848 males and 2,012 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 296,387 confirmed cases and 5,412 confirmed deaths.
VFW Post serves perch dinner
A lake perch dinner will be served Friday at VFW Post 1148 719 South Main St., from 4:30-7 p.m.
The dinner includes lake perch, augratin potatoes, baked beans, roll and dessert. Carryout or curbside pickup will be available.
The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday November 19 from 9-10 a.m.at Wayne Fire hall, 200 North Center Street. The food distribution is for the 43466 zip code.
‘Last Waltz’ canceled
TOLEDO — The Second Annual Tribute to the Last Waltz, which had been set for Saturday at 201 Morris St., adjacent to the Maumee Bay Brewing Company, has been canceled.
Shop at Rudolph show
RUDOLPH — A Holiday Vendor & Craft Show will be held Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Liberty Township Civic Center 10109 Rudolph Road.
There will be local crafters and direct sales. The Civic Center will be offering food for purchase. Masks will be required.
Ambulance district plans meeting
BRADNER — The monthly South East Ambulance District meeting in Montgomery Township, 1968 Mermill Road, will be held Tuesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m. start time.
Historic commission meeting moved
The Nov. 27 meeting of the Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has been rescheduled for Dec. 11.
Troy Twp. Trustees announce meeting schedule
LUCKEY — The Troy Township Trustees have canceled the Nov. 25 regular meeting.
The next regular meeting will be held on Dec. 9 at 237 Krotzer Ave.
The trustees have also canceled the Dec. 30 regular meeting.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 48.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 62. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 62. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely Sunday. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers on Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.