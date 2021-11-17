Court Street closes for Community Tree Lighting
West Court Street, between Main Street and City Parking Lot 4, will be closed between 5:15-7 p.m. on Friday in conjunction with the Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Access to parking lots will be maintained throughout the street closure. On-street parking restrictions will be imposed on North Main Street between Oak and Court Streets and on Oak.
The tree lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in front of the Wood County District Public Library.
Deacons’ shop opens for regular hours
The First Presbyterian Church Deacons’ Shop has returned to its pre-pandemic schedule. Hours are Thursday 9:30-11:00 a.m.
The shop offers gently used clothing for men, women and children. Anyone in need of clothing is welcome. First Presbyterian Church is located at 126 S. Church St. The church may be contacted at 419-352 -5176. Customers are asked to wear masks in accordance with our county guidelines. The shop will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving dinner served in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Carryout Public Dinner is Saturday, from 4 p.m. until sold out at 205 Perry St. The menu is turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, homemade dressing and dessert. The cost is $10. The carryout curbside pickup is on Maple Street.
Buy a baked good to benefit Salvation Army
The 14th Annual Phipps, Levin, & Hebeka Office Bake Sale & Raffle will be held Nov. 24 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. in the 970 building Conference Room of Wood County Hospital Medical Building (near Jak’s Pharmacy).
All proceeds benefit the Salvation Army and local families in need.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers with a low around 39. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m., then partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 43. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 45. A chance of rain showers after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow on Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.