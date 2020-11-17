Wood County has 184 cases over weekend
There have been 3,745 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 184 since Friday.
There have been 105 deaths, which is no change since Thursday.
There are 460 active cases, which is an increase of 23.
There have been 276 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,790 males and 1,955 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 289,593 confirmed cases and 5,387 confirmed deaths.
WCESC hires new treasurer
The Wood County Educational Service Center board will meet Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to employ a new treasurer.
Ten applications were received and four persons were interviewed.
Gina Fernbaugh, who has been treasurer for 27 years, is leaving in the spring. No date has been set for her departure.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at in the courtyard at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Sign-in will be required.
Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday from 4-6:30 p.m. at 205 Perry St. The menu is turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, corn and homemade desserts.
The cost is $9.
Preorders are recommended but not required and will be taken until Friday at noon. Call 419-266-4937 or 419-223-5485. Curbside pickup for carryout and preorders will be on Maple Street.
VFW Post serves perch dinner
A lake perch dinner will be served Friday at VFW Post 1148 719 South Main St., from 4:30-7 p.m.
The dinner includes lake perch, augratin potatoes, baked beans, roll and dessert. Carryout or curbside pickup will be available.
The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday November 19 from 9-10 a.m.at Wayne Fire hall, 200 North Center Street. The food distribution is for the 43466 zip code.
Shop at Rudolph show
RUDOLPH — A Holiday Vendor & Craft Show will be held Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Liberty Township Civic Center 10109 Rudolph Road.
There will be local crafters and direct sales. The Civic Center will be offering food for purchase. Masks will be required.
Ambulance district plans meeting
BRADNER — The monthly South East Ambulance District meeting in Montgomery Township, 1968 Mermill Road, will be held on Nov. 24 beginning at 7:30 p.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m. start time.
Historic commission meeting moved
The Nov. 27 meeting of the Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has been rescheduled for Dec. 11.
Troy Twp. Trustees announce meeting schedule
LUCKEY — The Troy Township Trustees have canceled the Nov. 25 regular meeting.
The next regular meeting will be held on Dec. 9 at 237 Krotzer Ave.
The trustees have also canceled the Dec. 30 regular meeting.
Birth
Tara and James Williams, a son, Nov. 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 33.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 58. Breezy. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 61. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely Sunday. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.