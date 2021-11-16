County has 1 more death, 204 more cases
There have been 18,586 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 204 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 40.8 cases per day.
There have been 269 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There have been 827 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of one since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 1,608,415 confirmed cases and 25,643 confirmed deaths.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Levis lights tree on Saturday
PERRYSBURG — The Town Center at Levis Commons welcomes the 18th holiday season with a tree lighting event on Saturday at 6 p.m.
With the help of area schools, this year’s theme of Winter Wonderland will showcase marching bands, twirlers, jugglers, singers and dancers.
Performances begin at 4:30 p.m. throughout Levis Commons, building up to the lighting of the 50-foot tree at 6 p.m. with Mayor Tom Mackin and Santa Claus. Additional performances continue after the lighting which also includes free photos with Santa, free hot cocoa and a Clydesdale-drawn carriage ride through the entertainment district.
“This year’s theme evokes memories of outdoor activities in preparation for the holidays,” said Marketing Director Christine Best. “And when it comes to outdoor activities and the holidays, Levis Commons is a fun and family-friendly place to make new memories. Santa and Mrs. Claus will help us bring in the holiday season, and our performers range from ages 2 to 76, so there’s sure to be something for everyone on our stage areas. We’re also kicking off the Season of Giving toy drive, where a donation during the tree lighting event will earn you a chance to win a private dinner for two inside the 50-foot tree.”
To learn more visit shopleviscommons.com/events.
Everyone invited to Thanksgiving Feast
The 30th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast is set for Nov. 23 from 3-7 p.m. at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road.
This will be curbside pickup and to-go only. Watch for signs and parking lot attendants.
There will be a live radio broadcast. Look for signs at the event.
On the menu is turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn dinner roll and pumpkin pie.
This is sponsored by Christ’s Church in Bowling Green. For more information call 419-354-1176 or visit www.ccbg.life.
Births
Bethany Yoast and Nicholas Shire, a son, Nov. 10, Wood County Hospital.
Juliana Vore and Jason Vollmar, a son, Nov. 11, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 53 by 5 a.m. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers at night, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 40. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Extended: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. on Thursday High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 42. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 44. A chance of rain and snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow on Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.